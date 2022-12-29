Grant McCann hails Peterborough after stopping the rot with win over MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grant McCann was delighted to see Peterborough take a step back in the right direction with a 2-0 derby victory over MK Dons.

McCann’s men bagged a first win for two months as Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones scored either side of half-time to sink struggling Dons.

Ward fired the opener in the 38th minute and recalled Jones doubled the advantage three minutes into the second period to lift Posh back into the play-off places thanks to a win which also featured a clean sheet for rookie goalkeeper Will Blackmore on his home debut.

At the other end, Dons keeper Jamie Cumming saved a penalty from League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris but it wasn’t enough to prevent a first defeat for new boss Mark Jackson as they remain in the drop-zone.

McCann said: “It’s been a difficult time for us recently and it was hugely important for us to get the three points back in front of our own fans.

“I thought it was a really good team performance. On another day we would have probably gone on to score more, but the pleasing things for me are three points and a clean sheet.

“The first goal was an excellent strike from Joe, who has proved there is nobody better in his position in this league.

“It was pleasing to see Ricky take his chance so well after coming back into the team. He is one of the exciting young players at this club with an abundance of skill and pace, and he caused them so many problems with his direct running.

“We know we’re strong at home, but we have to get stronger away and that’s our focus for the second half of the season.

“If we’re serious about being in the mix for promotion we have to do that.”

New Dons chief Jackson said: “We had a positive result on Boxing Day against Forest Green, but unfortunately we’ve come away with no points tonight.

“The lads were a bit dejected in the changing room afterwards but this game won’t define us.

“There were certain elements of the game we are really happy with but we know where we need to improve.

“We needed to control the period early in the second half better and not give anything else away after going a goal down before half-time.

“We have to be better in the final third and create more chances, and there were parts of the game where we could have dominated the ball more and imposed our style.

“We want to play on the front foot with physicality and the players are buying into what we’re trying to do, but it will take a little bit of time for us to be able to implement it.”