Burton’s win at Forest Green a huge step forward – Dino Maamria

Burton boss Dino Maamria was relieved his side finished 2022 on a high as they moved out of the League One relegation zone with a 2-1 win at fellow strugglers Forest Green.

Goals from skipper John Brayford – on his birthday – and Bobby Kamwa wrapped up the victory before Myles Peart-Harris netted a consolation deep into added time for the hosts, who had missed a penalty with the score at 1-0.

Burton moved above their opponents and out of the bottom four and Maamria was pleased with his side’s performance, but had criticism for referee Thomas Kirk.

Maamria said: “It has been a really tough year for us so to finish it with a win is brilliant for everybody.

“It is a huge step forward because we knew our away record has not been great and we haven’t done back to back (wins) all season.

“The two wins have given us confidence and belief to go again starting with Morecambe (on New Year’s Day).

“When you are in our situation you have to be solid, organised and good without the ball and I thought we did that really well.

“It is good to go to the new year outside the bottom four. There is still a lot of football to be played but we have to focus on our own performances.

“The biggest disappointment for me was that I thought the referee was one of the poorest I have ever seen. Actually it was embarrassing how he gave the penalty and he gave every decision to Forest Green Rovers.”

Brayford fired Burton ahead on the stroke of half-time, heading in a Terry Taylor corner after the ball had sailed over home goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Forest Green skipper Jamille Matt missed a glorious chance to level from the spot after strike partner Josh March was sent sprawling inside the area under Corrie Ndaba’s challenge midway through the second half.

And the home side paid the price when substitute Kamwa doubled the lead after 89 minutes, slotting past keeper McGee after he had blocked his initial effort.

Peart-Harris handed Rovers a lifeline but it came too late for them to salvage a point, prompting a chorus of boos from supporters as the players left the pitch.

But Forest Green manager Ian Burchnall said: “Negative chants are part of football. The margins are small and I don’t pay any attention to really negative chants or really positive chants.

“When we beat Cheltenham a couple of weeks ago I was the best coach in the world, now I’m the worst.

“If Jammer (Jamille Matt) had scored that penalty maybe I would’ve been the best again.

“The players have to pick themselves up. We all have to show a bit of character. The general environment is negative at the moment.”