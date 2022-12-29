Gerwyn Price books quarter-final spot with comfortable win over Jose de Sousa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gerwyn Price books quarter-final spot with comfortable win over Jose de Sousa

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 11.00pm Updated: December 29 2022, 11.30pm
Gerwyn Price became the first place to reach the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace (Steven Paston/PA)
Gerwyn Price became the first place to reach the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace (Steven Paston/PA)

Top seed Gerwyn Price completed a comfortable 4-1 win over Jose de Sousa to book his place in the quarter-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

The Welsh world number one averaged just over 94 and hit eight 180s to move into the last eight as he targets a repeat of his 2021 success.

‘The Iceman’, who beat five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 4-0 in the last round, will next face either Gabriel Clemens or Alan Soutar.

“I ground out a win. I just wanted to get up there and win, it doesn’t matter about the performance,” Price told a press conference broadcast by PDC media.

“It was just one of those games where I had to get over the winning line, and that is what I did.

“I was battling against myself and against him, but it is what it is – you come up against certain players and circumstances, so you just have to deal with it.

“I felt comfortable through the game and always felt I was going to win, it was just a matter of time.”

Earlier on Thursday, Dirk van Duijvenbode edged out Ross Smith 4-3 after securing the final set on a thrilling sudden-death tiebreaker in a high-quality match which saw a record 31 maximums thrown during a best-of-seven contest.

After surviving five missed match darts by ‘Smudger’ Smith, Van Duijvenbode progressed 6-5 in the decider and goes on to face fellow Dutchman Michael van Gerwen, a three-time former champion, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Rob Cross, world champion in 2018, coasted past Mervyn King 4-1 with an average of 99.7 and five 180s to progress to the last 16.

Sixth seed Cross will next face Chris Dobey, who had ended the hopes of two-time former winner Gary Anderson in the third round on Wednesday.

The final match of Thursday’s afternoon session at the Palace saw Stephen Bunting defeat Dave Chisnall 4-2 as he booked a fourth-round date with Luke Humphries.

Bunting ended a run of eight defeats against fellow St Helens player Chisnall with an average of just over 102, which included nine 180s and three ton-plus checkouts.

Luke Humphries (right) and Vincent van der Voort in action at the World Championship
Luke Humphries (right) saw off a fightback from Dutchman Vincent van der Voort (Steven Paston/PA)

Humphries secured his place in the last 16 with a 4-3 win over Vincent van der Voort in the opening match of Thursday’s evening session.

‘Cool Hand Luke’ had been 2-0 up before Dutchman Van der Voort rallied to level the match and then again at 3-3.

World number five Humphries recovered to take the decider in straight legs, finishing with a 96.5 match average and having landed eight maximums.

Thursday’s late match saw Jonny Clayton come from behind to defeat Josh Rock 4-3 and reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Welshman Clayton, the seventh seed, fought back after trailing 3-2 to force a deciding set in which he won all three legs.

Clayton’s highest checkout was 122 as he hit eight maximums with an average of just under 98 to finally end the run of the 21-year-old, who shocked Nathan Aspinall in the last round.

