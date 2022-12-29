Mark Fotheringham challenges his Terriers to keep ‘breaking barriers’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham has urged his improving team to keep ‘breaking barriers’ in their battle to survive.

Speaking after a second straight victory – 2-0 at home against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham which lifted them off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table – Fotheringham was delighted after what had been a hugely disappointing opening half-an-hour from both sides.

He said: “The first half-hour was very sloppy from us in possession, we’ve certainly been much slicker in recent games.

“But we kept at it, and in the end some individual class started to shine through.

“We all know there’s pressure when you’re in a position like ours but we have worked so hard as a group behind the scenes and we’re putting higher and higher demands on one another.

“We’re growing as a group I feel, and that’s reflected in the results in these last two games.

“We’ve won again, but we need to back this result up now. We’ve broken the barrier of winning back-to-back games, but it’s important we keep this momentum going.

“We believe in everyone in this squad, and there has been a bit of a mentality shift since the restart.

“Our fitness levels are incredible and that helps you win your individual duels and helps with the intensity you need.

“I know it’s a cliche but we just need to focus on a game at a time now. We’ll just keep taking it step by step.”

Both teams had struggled to create much by the time Huddersfield broke the deadlock after half-an-hour, when Duane Holmes fired home low to register his first goal of the season.

The hosts’ well-deserved victory was sealed by Jordan Rhodes in the second half, as he drove home superbly from 20 yards.

The worries are mounting for Rotherham boss Matt Taylor, whose side have now won just once in their last 11 games – with seven of those being defeats.

Taylor said: “Not much is going our way at the moment, but we can’t start feeling sorry for ourselves.

“Some of our play tonight wasn’t up to the standard we expect of course, and we must start showing more signs of life and quality in our game.

“It’s that quality that we’ve lacked again in this game, and it makes life difficult.

“We’ll keep battling, though, although we know it’s tough mentally.

“Sometimes we are a bit short at this level, but it’s up to me and the staff to try and get the lads to believe.

“Everything seems to be going against us, but we have to keep plugging away.

“Some of our deliveries into the box were so, so poor tonight, and that’s not helping the situation, but we know what we can improve on and where we need to be stronger.”