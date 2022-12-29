Wade Elliott praises Dan Nlundulu after Cheltenham edge out Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wade Elliott praises Dan Nlundulu after Cheltenham edge out Shrewsbury

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 11.08pm
Wade Elliott was happy to see Cheltenham take their chance against Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)
Wade Elliott was happy to see Cheltenham take their chance against Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott praised Dan Nlundulu after his first goal since mid-September sealed a 1-0 win at Shrewsbury.

It was the Southampton loanee’s fifth goal of the season in all competitions, but he had endured a long wait for a Sky Bet League One strike.

The moment arrived late in the first period as he touched in Ryan Jackson’s cross at the near post to earn the Robins a battling third away victory of the campaign, with both sides having their captains sent off in the second period.

“It was really good movement and we had banged the drum with him about getting between the sticks more and getting across people and he does so much work in the middle third,” Elliott said.

“If he can add that to his game, it’ll be a big leap forward for him.

“That’s why he’s here so he can have that experience and we can do that with him. It was pleasing and we made numerous opportunities against Plymouth (1-0 Boxing Day home defeat) and we weren’t able to take one of them, or capitalise.

“We fell just the wrong side of that result so it’s pleasing that, when we created a good chance, we were able to capitalise on it and be clinical.

“Dan was slow to get into the game and a little bit laboured. He scored the goal and, from there, you saw a more genuine reflection of him.”

Shrewsbury had been on top for much of the opening period, with Tom Bayliss firing over the bar from a good position in the 19th minute after good work from Christian Saydee.

Saydee released Rob Street in the 32nd minute and the front man beat one defender before smashing a shot just over the top.

Cheltenham opened the scoring against the run of play in the 38th minute and the second half was more of the same with Shrewsbury pinning their visitors into their own half.

Taylor Moore’s cross was headed over by Saydee early in the second half and Luke Southwood saved brilliantly from Jordan Shipley, pushing away his header with a full-stretch dive to his left in the 54th minute. Bayliss curled one just wide two minutes later.

Both teams saw their captain sent off in the 69th minute, with Robins skipper Charlie Raglan dismissed for a late tackle on Shipley and Luke Leahy following him down the tunnel for his involvement in the melee that followed the challenge.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill, who led Cheltenham to three promotions between 1997 and 2002, said he was disappointed by Raglan’s challenge.

“The footage is horrendous and it’s a leg-breaking tackle,” he said.

“Luke Leahy comes across and the referee hasn’t given a foul which is why Luke’s come across.

“The referee can give a foul there. I’ve just been in to see him and he knows he’s made a mistake but where does that get us? Jordan Shipley could’ve had a broken leg tonight. I’ve got the picture here, the still of it – it’s horrendous.

“It’s a bad tackle and we end up getting a man sent off and that’s not where we want to be in that. We don’t want anyone sent off. The referee could’ve stopped all that tonight if he’d booked their goalkeeper for wasting time in the first 15 minutes, the game would’ve flowed then.”

