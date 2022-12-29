Nigel Pearson tells Bristol City to use gutsy display at Millwall as benchmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Nigel Pearson tells Bristol City to use gutsy display at Millwall as benchmark

By Press Association
December 29 2022, 11.10pm
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson saw his side hold Millwall (Adam Davy/PA).
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson saw his side hold Millwall (Adam Davy/PA).

Nigel Pearson urged his Bristol City players to use their performance in the 0-0 draw at Millwall as a benchmark for the rest of the season.

The visitors grabbed a crucial point at The Den to bounce back from their 2-0 Boxing Day defeat against West Brom but have now won just once in nine Championship matches.

Captain Andreas Weimann should have snatched a late winner after Millwall’s Andreas Voglsammer had fired against the crossbar at the end of the first half.

Bristol City now lie just three points above the relegation zone, but under-fire Pearson believes replicating their performance in the capital can catapult them up the table in the new year.

He said: “(Boxing Day) was one game, this was one game – it’s more now the players recognise that that’s the level of application they need.

“I don’t know about deserve (to win it), but I think it was a very hard-fought game.

“Both sides had opportunities and we showed the right characteristics, which was good.

“We needed a response after Boxing Day and the players did well today.

“I think we defended very well as a team, I think we showed promise going forwards in a tough game.

“We defended set plays very well and, on another day, we could come away with three points.

“Both sides would point out promising moments.

“They’ve got some decent footballers and their identity suits the players they have, they’ve got physicality and play with a good tempo, so I have a lot of respect for that.

“The fans were very good, came down in good numbers, got behind the team and were really good. Hopefully they’ve seen some encouraging signs from them.”

Neither side were able to muster a shot on target in the opening period as Millwall struggled to get talisman Zian Flemming into the game.

Antoine Semenyo and Tommy Conway both went close for the hosts before Voglsammer hammered the woodwork with a deflected strike on the stroke of half-time.

The visitors pressed for a winner in the second period as Ghana international Semenyo proved a constant handful on his return to the side.

And they should have got one in the dying stages when Weimann somehow missed the target with just goalkeeper George Long to beat from inside the six-yard box.

The result means Millwall missed the chance to follow up their impressive 2-0 win at Watford and climb into the play-off places.

Boss Gary Rowett said: “I thought they made it very difficult to play through them at times. When you’re a team that need a result, you play with a bit more energy.

“The only disappointing thing for us is after the Watford game you hope you can play with a bit more confidence. I just felt at times, and given we’re not the sort of team that can easily play through teams, we just huffed and puffed a little bit and found it very difficult to just make that last quality pass.

“Every time we got into the final third, it just seemed that there were too many bodies in the box defensively and we didn’t quite get enough numbers in there.

“Our last little action was not consistent enough and didn’t have enough quality.

“I think we created a couple of chances and they had a couple of chances.

“And Andy Weimann, an old player of mine, doesn’t normally miss from there, so we got away with that a little bit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented