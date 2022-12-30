On this day 2013: Nicolas Anelka agrees not to perform ‘quenelle’ gesture again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day 2013: Nicolas Anelka agrees not to perform ‘quenelle’ gesture again

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 7.30am
Nicolas Anelka agreed not to perform his controversial ‘quenelle’ gesture again, nine years ago (Nick Potts/PA)
Nicolas Anelka agreed not to perform his controversial ‘quenelle’ gesture again, nine years ago (Nick Potts/PA)

Nicolas Anelka agreed not to perform his controversial ‘quenelle’ gesture again, on this day in 2013.

The France forward made the sign – described as an inverted Nazi salute – after scoring the first of his two goals in West Brom’s 3-3 draw at West Ham on December 28.

France’s sports minister Valerie Fourneyron accused him of making a “disgusting anti-Semitic” gesture.

Nicolas Anelka pictured in action for Chelsea
Nicolas Anelka – pictured during his time at Chelsea – played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A West Brom statement read: “Nicolas was asked to explain his goal celebration by caretaker head coach Keith Downing within minutes of the game finishing at West Ham.

“Nicolas said that he performed the gesture to dedicate his goal to a friend and vehemently denied having any intention to cause offence.”

Comedian Dieudonne M’bala M’bala had faced widespread criticism for using the gesture in his shows, and Anelka confirmed on Twitter he had done the ‘quenelle’ celebration in support of the performer.

Dieudonne’s shows were subsequently banned in several French cities.

Nicolas Anelka in action for West Brom
Anelka (left) was banned for five matches by the FA and fined £80,000 (David Davies/PA)

A West Brom statement, issued two days after the West Ham game, read: “Upon reporting for training this morning, Nicolas was asked by sporting and technical director Richard Garlick to give a full explanation about his goal celebration, during which he again strongly denied intending to cause offence.

“The club has asked Nicolas not to perform the gesture again. Nicolas immediately agreed to adhere to this request.”

The action led to Zoopla, co-owned by Jewish businessman Alex Chesterman, ending its sponsorship of West Brom.

In February 2014, Anelka was banned for five matches by the Football Association and fined £80,000 for his ‘quenelle’ gesture.

He was also ordered to complete a compulsory education course and suspended by West Brom as the club launched an internal investigation.

Anelka, who counted Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid among his clubs during a distinguished career, never played for West Brom again after the FA verdict.

Albion announced in March that Anelka had been sacked for gross misconduct after he wrote on social media he was leaving with “immediate effect”.

Anelka eventually wound down his career in the Indian Super League.

