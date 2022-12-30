Livingston boss David Martindale hoping for good news from Joel Nouble knee scan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Livingston boss David Martindale hoping for good news from Joel Nouble knee scan

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 12.02pm
Livingston boss David Martindale is looking for good news from Joel Nouble scan’s (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Livingston boss David Martindale is looking for good news from Joel Nouble scan’s (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston boss David Martindale is hoping for good news from Joel Nouble’s MRI scan on a knee problem.

The 26-year-old striker has been out since the 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle on November 12 and has missed the three games following the mid-season break.

Ahead of the visit of Motherwell on Monday, Martindale said: “He had an MRI so I am very hopeful we will get those results today.

“It doesn’t seem as if it will be a bad one, but it is one of these ones, a niggle that is proving very difficult to shake off.

“So I think it is more to put all our minds at ease with the MRI.

“We didn’t feel he needed an MRI at the start, but the longer this has gone on, he has had two or three failed returns to first-team training, so I think it will put all our minds at ease, especially Joel’s.

“It lets us get to the root of the problem but fingers crossed it is not going to be anything serious.”

Steven Bradley, the 20-year-old signing from Hibernian, should have his paperwork complete for the Motherwell game, with Martindale saying: “He is a natural wide player and will add to the offensive areas.”

The Lions boss hopes to have 28-year-old Dominican Republic defender Luiyi de Lucas in his squad soon.

He said: “He got his governing body endorsement (from the Scottish Football Association) last week.

“He flies in on the fourth, has his English language test which he will fly through on the fifth and his Home Office interview on 10th, so by mid-January we should have clearance for him to play first-team games.”

Midfielder Jason Holt will miss the next two games after an unsuccessful appeal against his red card against Hibs last weekend for a challenge on Kevin Nisbet.

Martindale said: “I was duty-bound to appeal it. I thought there was enough in it not to be a red card.

“The panel came back with a red-card decision, so I’m more than happy to take that one on the chin.

“I had one earlier in the season, Morgan Boyes, yellow card, he got a red at Ibrox via VAR.

“I watched Morgan’s challenge and I could see why it was a red.

“With Jason’s, I couldn’t really see why it was a red so I had to defend my player.

“But again an independent panel looked at it, so I am more than happy to take that on the chin and move on.”

Scott Pittman’s appeal against his red card in Wednesday’s match against St Mirren will be heard on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented