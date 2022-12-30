Ange Postecoglou further strengthens Celtic squad with Tomoki Iwata signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou further strengthens Celtic squad with Tomoki Iwata signing

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 12.45pm
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has gone back to his former club to make another signing (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has gone back to his former club to make another signing (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic have signed J League player of the year Tomoki Iwata as Ange Postecoglou swooped for the versatile player for a second time.

The 25-year-old will officially join Celtic on loan from Yokohama F Marinos on January 1 but the cinch Premiership champions say they have a compulsory purchase clause included in the deal which will see him move on to a long-term contract in the summer.

Iwata has played for Postecoglou’s former team for two seasons now and recently helped them to the title as well as claiming the personal accolade.

Former Yokohama manager Postecoglou told the official Celtic website: “We really are delighted to be bringing Tomoki to Celtic and I am sure he will be a player that our supporters will like.

“He is a versatile player who can operate in defence in midfield, a really committed footballer with some great attributes. He is at a great age for us where his career is on the right trajectory, but he already has a good level of experience.

“He has just had a brilliant season, he is very deserving of the accolade he has recently received as Japan’s player of the year and we are sure he can also bring this real high level of quality to our squad.”

Iwata normally plays at the base of the midfield but can also play right-back or central defence. He has four international caps but was not included in Japan’s squad for the World Cup finals.

He said: “I really am delighted to be joining Celtic, such a huge and successful club known across the world. I can’t wait to begin my journey with Celtic.

“Everything about Celtic excites me – the scale of the club, the supporters, the atmosphere, the style of football which the club is famous for and of course working with the manager and players.

“I am really looking forward to getting started, to meet my new team-mates and begin working on bringing our fans more and more success.”

Iwata becomes Celtic’s third January signing following the capture of his countryman Yuki Kobayashi and Canada right-back Alistair Johnston. They will be eligible to make their debuts against Rangers on January 2.

He is the sixth player Celtic have signed from the J League since Postecoglou took charge in the summer of 2021.

