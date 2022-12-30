We’re not going to be relegated, says new Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

We’re not going to be relegated, says new Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 3.04pm
New Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley has insisted the club will not be relegated from the Premier League this season (Adam Davy/PA)
New Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley has insisted the club will not be relegated from the Premier League this season (Adam Davy/PA)

New chairman Bill Foley has insisted Bournemouth will not be relegated this season as he targets European qualification within the next five years.

Foley, who completed his takeover earlier this month, intends to do with the Cherries what he has done with NHL side Vegas Golden Knights, which he also owns, and establish them as a force in the top flight.

Foley told the Bournemouth Daily Echo: “We’re not going to be relegated. That’s not going to happen.

“Our goal is to make sure we stay up, to give the club the proper resources to stay up and then, beyond that, to really start investing in infrastructure.”

Promoted Bournemouth currently lie in 14th place in the table ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Crystal Palace, just three points clear of the relegation zone, although Foley has loftier aims for the future.

He said: “In five years, we should be between sixth and ninth in the table, consistently, in that range.”

Asked if that meant challenging for European qualification, he added: “Yes, exactly. Why shouldn’t we? We’ve got to do all the infrastructure, we’ve got to keep on buying and getting the players here.
“We’ve got to keep the players happy, we have to make this a place where people want to come, they want to live and they want to play football.”

In the short term, the Cherries will attempt to ease their way further clear of the bottom three by bouncing back from Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea with victory over Patrick Vieira’s Eagles, who have lost their last two games to fellow newcomers Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

However, they will do so while dealing with the impact of a virus which has swept through the camp and sent manager Gary O’Neil to his sickbed after addressing his players on Friday.

First team coach Tommy Elphick stood in for O’Neil, who hopes to be in the dugout on Saturday, at the pre-match press conference and said: “He’s been struck down by the virus, but he was well enough to get in and deliver what he needed to deliver to the lads this morning. So they were the priority, not you guys.

“I’m sorry for that, but he’s struggling a little bit.”

Elphick revealed the club would make a series of late decisions on affected players and would hopefully have some of them available, but admitted the squad could be similar to that which they had available at Stamford Bridge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr

Editor's Picks

Most Commented