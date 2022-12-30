Antonio Conte warns World Cup winner Cristian Romero of heightened expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte warns World Cup winner Cristian Romero of heightened expectations

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 3.12pm
World Cup winner Cristian Romero has been warned not to lose focus upon his Tottenham return (Martin Rickett/PA)
World Cup winner Cristian Romero has been warned not to lose focus upon his Tottenham return (Martin Rickett/PA)

Antonio Conte is delighted to have Tottenham’s World Cup winner Cristian Romero available again but has warned the defender a “difficult period” lies ahead.

Romero enjoyed a stellar tournament in Qatar and helped Argentina triumph over France in the final two weeks ago.

He returned to training on Tuesday and is set to feature in Spurs’ New Year’s Day clash at home to Aston Villa, where he could face compatriot Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar
Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

Conte said: “From what I saw in the last few days during the training session, I have seen him with great focus and with great desire to come back and play with us and to go with his mind into Tottenham’s situation.

“For sure I am really happy for him and for us it is important to have in our team two World Cup champions in Hugo (Lloris) and Cuti.

“But he has to know very well that now starts the more difficult period for him because the expectation is going to become high for him. For this reason he has to work much more and continue to work, especially don’t lose the desire to improve himself.”

Romero endured a mixed first half of the season with a calf injury ruling him out of several key games for Spurs.

Cristian Romero in action during Argentina's run to glory
Cristian Romero in action during Argentina’s run to glory (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 24-year-old last played for Tottenham in a 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon on October 26, which was the start of their poor run that has seen them concede the first goal in each of the last nine matches in all competitions.

“For sure it is strange,” Conte said of Spurs going behind on nine consecutive occasions.

“It is a strange situation to concede the first goal and go down nine times in a row. It is very strange. At the same time it is good our reaction and to try to level the result.

“Many times we do win the game but for sure we have to try from the start of the game to be really focused and go into the game quickly. We have to pay more attention defensively and not give our opponent the chance to score.

“We have spoke with the players and maybe when you have to play many games in a row and you don’t have the possibility to work on the tactical aspect and defensive aspect you can lose something but for sure our intention is to try and avoid going 1-0 down, 2-0 down and to start the game in the best way possible.”

Lloris will return in goal for Spurs, after being on the bench at Brentford, but Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring) is out and has been sent for a scan. Lucas Moura (tendon) and Richarlison (hamstring) remain sidelined.

