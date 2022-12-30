Scottish football to honour Pele ahead of new year fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scottish football to honour Pele ahead of new year fixtures

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 5.08pm
Pele remonstrates with Scotland’s Ronnie MacKinnon following a clash with Billy Bremner (PA)
Pele remonstrates with Scotland’s Ronnie MacKinnon following a clash with Billy Bremner (PA)

Scottish football fans are set to get the chance to pay tribute to Pele before the new year fixtures.

The Scottish Professional Football League has written to clubs suggesting a minute’s applause or “other appropriate gesture” is made to remember the Brazil great prior to games on Saturday and Monday.

Pele, who died aged 82 in hospital in Sao Paulo on Thursday, played for Brazil in a 1-1 draw with Scotland at Hampden in June 1966.

Pele in Troon
Pele arrives for training in Troon in 1966 (PA)

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL, said: “Scottish football fans appreciate skill, class and achievement, and no player in the game better typified those qualities than Pele.

“Arguments will rage forever about who is the greatest player but, for his sheer impact on the worldwide game and his achievements in winning three World Cups, it’s doubtful we will ever see his like again.

“To be able to look out over the national stadium and realise that this global icon graced the Hampden turf during a friendly with Scotland in 1966 is a humbling experience.

“Everyone who appreciates all that is good about football – from his incomparable goal-scoring prowess, his outrageous skill and his simple, overwhelming joy at playing the game – will recognise just what gap the great man’s passing has left.”

Pele and his Brazil team-mates spent time in Ayrshire around their Hampden friendly and ahead of the 1966 World Cup, training at Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park and Troon Juniors’ Portland Park grounds.

Kilmarnock stated on Thursday that they were “saddened” to hear about the death of “one of our sport’s all-time greats”.

A brief statement added: “Pele graced the Rugby Park turf alongside the Brazil squad in 1966, in a visit that will always be treasured by the club.”

Brazil at Hampden
Pele and his Brazil team-mates at Hampden (PA)

Troon added that they were “desperately saddened” by the news.

They said: “Arguably the greatest player to have ever played the game, and certainly the greatest to ever have graced Portland Park.”

The former Santos and New York Cosmos player, who scored 77 international goals for Brazil, received an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh 10 years ago.

Honorary degree for Pele
Olympic gold medal-winning rower Katherine Grainger with Pele in 2012

University principal Peter Mathieson said: “The University of Edinburgh was greatly saddened to hear of Pele’s passing.

“Many in the University community have fond memories of a joyous event, held in London in 2012, when we awarded Pele an honorary degree in recognition of his significant contribution to humanitarian and environmental causes, as well as his sporting achievements.

“As my predecessor, Sir Timothy O’Shea, said at the award ceremony: ‘Pele is one of the foremost sporting figures of our age – synonymous with footballing brilliance and elan – and someone who has devoted time and energy to countless charitable causes throughout the world’.”

Pele back at Hampden
Pele back at Hampden in 1989

Pele had previously returned to Scotland for the FIFA Under-16 World Cup in 1989, before Saudi Arabia beat Craig Brown’s host team in the final.

The three-times World Cup winner met young footballers at Hampden and grounds such as Aberdeen’s Pittodrie Stadium and Dens Park in Dundee.

His final visit to Scotland came in 2016 when he attended an ‘Evening with Pele’ event in a hotel in Glasgow.

Beforehand Pele attended a media conference where he passed on advice to budding young Scottish footballers.

“My father was a good centre forward, he is the record scorer with his head in Brazil with five goals in one game,” he said. “His name was Dondinho.

“He used to tell me, ‘Listen, you never, never think you are the best and you know everything’.

“You always have to do better. Never think you know everything, that was the advice I got from my father and I pass that on to young players today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr

Editor's Picks

Most Commented