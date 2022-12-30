Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk a future Ballon d’Or winner – Roberto De Zerbi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk a future Ballon d’Or winner – Roberto De Zerbi

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 5.30pm
Ukraine’s Mykhailo Mudryk (centre) has been impressive for Shakhtar Donetsk in this season’s Champions League (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ukraine’s Mykhailo Mudryk (centre) has been impressive for Shakhtar Donetsk in this season’s Champions League (Steve Welsh/PA)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi believes Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk is a future Ballon d’Or winner.

The 21-year-old Ukraine winger has been impressive for Shakhtar Donetsk in this season’s Champions League with five goal involvements in six games and has emerged as one of Arsenal’s top January transfer targets.

De Zerbi coached Mudryk during his time with Shakhtar in the 2021-22 season and gave high praise when questioned about the young player, but insisted he would not be coming to Brighton.

He said: “Mudryk is a fantastic player but Brighton can’t buy him – I like him, just like all my ex-players I like, but Brighton can’t buy Mudryk. Arsenal, I don’t know.

“I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or in the future – I know the value of Mudryk, he has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Brighton come up against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve as they look to make it four wins from their last five Premier League games but the leaders stand in their way of achieving such a result.

Arsenal have only lost one league fixture this season and will want to extend their lead at the top of the table come Saturday evening.

De Zerbi knows the strength of their London counterparts and highlighted their strength in depth across the field, but also believes his side are improving after seeing them dismantle Southampton 3-1 a few days ago.

He continued: “The style of play for Arsenal is fantastic. They know very well what they have to do on the pitch and they have very good players.

“Gabriel and (William) Saliba are very young but they are very fast and very good with the ball, in midfield they are complete in all characteristics and up front, the attackers are fast with big ability and potential.

“I work with patience and follow the perception but I was happy to see my team play very good football (against Southampton).

“But, there are improvements in situations with and without the ball, to attack the space better in the right time to score more goals, if we have the possibility and chances, this part we are improving.”

Brighton will continue to be without Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister for the visit of the league leaders but De Zerbi will expect him back in a matter of days.

They will also be without the injured duo of Adam Webster and former Gunners striker Danny Welbeck, who are sidelined with short-term injuries, while Moises Caicedo faces suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card last time out.

De Zerbi said: “At the moment we are in a good condition to play and we are ready.

“Webster and Welbeck are not able to play, but we knew last week that we have to wait another week for them I think. A couple of days for Welbeck but a few more for Webster – Mac Allister will arrive in the next days.

“I believe in my players and think we are able to play well – to play a good game – and we want to close the year in the right way and get a good result for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr

Editor's Picks

Most Commented