Sport remembers Pele and birthdays galore – Friday's sporting social By Press Association December 30 2022, 6.22pm Tributes poured in after Thursday night's death of Pele (Joe Giddens/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30. Football Tributes continued to pour in for Pele from across the world of sport. O Rei. One of the greatest of all time. You will be a legend forever. RIP Pele 👑🙏 pic.twitter.com/BU9JIw4Djr— Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) December 30, 2022 The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022 "Football has lost the greatest in its history today – and I have lost a unique friend. Thank you for your game, O Rei!" – 𝙁𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙯 𝘽𝙚𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙣𝙗𝙖𝙪𝙚𝙧 pic.twitter.com/E2B7bsdS88— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 30, 2022 1/1 The death of soccer legend King Pele has brought me immense sadness. During the prime of his youth, the Brazilian sports icon rose to the top of the game as he helped his country win three World Cups. pic.twitter.com/IYaKro4I0X— George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 30, 2022 You made the world fall in love with football. Rest in peace, Pelé ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5NQFunMr8C— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) December 29, 2022 Forever the King of football, the Legend! 👑 Rest in peace, Pelé. 🙏You have changed the History of football. Your legacy will always be in our hearts.Thanks for everything!#ThiagoSilva #TS6 #OhhhThiagoSilva #Pelé #ReiPelé #PeléEterno pic.twitter.com/lobQlPreQg— Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) December 29, 2022 Erik has paid a personal tribute to Pele, and sends his condolences to the football icon's family 🙏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2022 The man that changed the game forever. More than a player.Thank you for sharing your smile and talent with us.Rest in peace. #Pele pic.twitter.com/2tIrSsrFZQ— Nuri Şahin (@nurisahin) December 30, 2022 R.I.P. @Pele 🙏🏻 https://t.co/bvta7kM2hT— Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) December 30, 2022 A great loss to not just football but to the whole world of sports. There will never be another! Your legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace Pele! ♥️ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Nv0CFQVEpf— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2022 One of the greatest to have graced the beautiful game.Farewell, Pelé. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/bMUEat5MP2— England (@England) December 29, 2022 Gone, but never forgotten ❤— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 30, 2022 The player, The man, The icon@Pele https://t.co/wnPUKGVtk9 pic.twitter.com/5nnRytFffL— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 30, 2022 It’s a very sad day for the football world when an icon like Pele passes away. I’ll never forget the awe as a child of watching the VHS tape of Brazil 70, the greatest national team anyone has ever seen. RIP to one of the Gods of the game #Pele 💔 pic.twitter.com/UWV4KV0hBN— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 29, 2022 A giant of the game and the reason so many of us love football. Rest in peace, legend. 👑 @Pele pic.twitter.com/biAlOTnIaT— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) December 29, 2022 O que fica, Rei, é o seu legado, sua história e tudo aquilo que você fez. Somos gratos por tudo que nos proporcionou.Descanse em paz 🖤👑🌹 pic.twitter.com/it4V3foFxT— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) December 29, 2022 Pele broke our hearts in 1958 to score his first World Cup goal to knock Cymru out. Today our hearts are broken again.A true sporting legend. Our thoughts are with the people of Brazil and the world football family.Gorffwys mewn hedd, Pele.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/OJT6QjOfkv— FA WALES (@FAWales) December 29, 2022 "Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first" – 𝙀𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙃𝙖𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 pic.twitter.com/xlX64Do13O— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 30, 2022 A German great celebrated his birthday. 🏆 EURO 1972 winner🏆 1974 World Cup winnerHappy 76th birthday to Berti Vogts! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6tC2oe8IgQ— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) December 30, 2022 🎂 Borussias Rekordspieler Berti Vogts feiert heute seinen 76. Geburtstag! Wir wünschen alles Gute und viel Gesundheit! 💚 pic.twitter.com/vJLmzzgybg— Borussia (@borussia) December 30, 2022 And an England great was remembered. Remembering Gordon Banks – our @FIFAWorldCup-winning goalkeeper – on what would have been his 85th birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/591iamQnsx— England (@England) December 30, 2022 Cricket Rishabh Pant received well-wishes and messages of support following a car accident. Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery. 🙏🏻— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2022 Get well soon, @RishabhPant17. pic.twitter.com/BwG4H6waOs— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) December 30, 2022 Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he’s stable and at the hospital! For now I think now people should let him rest and recover in private! #RishabhPant— Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) December 30, 2022 Wishing you a very speedy recovery @RishabhPant17. My prayers are with you.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2022 Thinking about Rishabh.Get well soon, Skip. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 30, 2022 Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon 🙏— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 30, 2022 A big day for Joe Root. Happy Birthday Joe Root! 🎈🎂👍Everyone at Yorkshire County Cricket Club would like to wish Joe a lovely day! 🙌#YorkshireFamily | @root66 pic.twitter.com/Ilh86jAstg— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) December 30, 2022 Scoring your sixth international hundred at Lord's 💯🎂 Happy Birthday to the irreplaceable, @root66.#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/OBUr52vBqL— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) December 30, 2022 Happy Birthday, Rooty! 🎂What a year he has had 😍@Root66 | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/8Swo8nkVkM— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 30, 2022 Golf Tiger Woods was another birthday boy. A great Champion who has captivated crowds at The Open since 1995.Happy birthday, @TigerWoods 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LxhzA1g0jd— The Open (@TheOpen) December 30, 2022 Always clutch.Always entertaining.Happy 47th birthday @TigerWoods 🎉 pic.twitter.com/57yWfzDUFA— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 30, 2022 That birthday feeling! 🙌Happy birthday to our three-time champion @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/V5sq3s6Cnn— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) December 30, 2022 Formula One Mercedes said goodbye to 2022 and vowed to learn lessons from a year that failed to deliver. She retires with 515 points, 17 podiums, six fastest laps, one pole and one win.While the W13 won't be remembered as the fastest car we've ever built, the lessons learnt this year might just make it the most important one. 💪 pic.twitter.com/u8zkp4XdlP— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 30, 2022 2022. A year that made us stronger and hungrier than ever to return to the top. 👊 pic.twitter.com/5b44kpoZCr— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 30, 2022 A postcard from New Zealand. Postcard 🇳🇿#VB77 #NZ #Waiheke pic.twitter.com/xoK5YwAVX3— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) December 30, 2022 American football Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared an important message. "We all need each other in this life." A beautiful and important message from @dak 💙 pic.twitter.com/5Da9dAjCBC— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2022 