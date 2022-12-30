Joel Piroe nets double as Swansea ease to Championship victory over Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joel Piroe nets double as Swansea ease to Championship victory over Watford

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 10.02pm
Joel Piroe (second right) netted a brace for Swansea (Simon Galloway/PA)
Joel Piroe (second right) netted a brace for Swansea (Simon Galloway/PA)

Joel Piroe recorded a brace as Swansea opened the scoring in a game for the first time since October 23 with a 4-0 Championship victory over fifth-placed Watford to complete the double over the Hornets.

Manager Russell Martin had asked his players to fight harder to defend their box after conceding a 10th goal of the season to a set-play in a 2-1 defeat at Reading earlier in the week and they responded by once again, dominating possession.

Despite enjoying 76 per cent of the ball at Reading, they still conceded two goals but this time they went on the offensive from the start at the Swansea-com Stadium.

Central defender Harry Darling got a long-range shot off in the opening minute that forced Daniel Baumann into a low save and that was the first of nine first-half attempts by the home side.

The only scare they had in that time came in the ninth minute when they failed to fully clear a corner and, when the second ball came in, the ever-dangerous Keinan Davis put in a header that forced Steve Benda into a crucial save.

Swansea skipper Matt Grimes and Darling both picked up yellow cards in the opening 45 minutes, but the pressure exerted through their relentless passing game eventually bore fruit as Liam Cullen prodded the ball into the Watford box to allow Piroe to run onto the ball and hammer home with his trusty left foot for his seventh goal of the season.

That goal came in the 40th minute and, five minutes earlier, Piroe had forced Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to save his long-range shot and a number of headers from corners and free-kicks caused problems for Slaven Bilic’s patched-up side.

The Hornets came into the game without top scorer Joao Pedro, Hasane Kamara – who is suspended for four games due the red card he picked up against Millwall on Boxing Day – and five other key players.

Warford started the second half more positively as they tried to press for an equaliser and Bilic brought on front runners Vakoun Bayo and Samuel Kalu on the hour mark.

Referee John Busby issued a number of yellow cards for poor tackles and he also threw in a card for Martin for his touchline protestations as the tension mounted.

Swansea needed another goal to kill off the game and it finally came after 74 minutes when Cullen struck home a rebound off a Watford defender at a corner for his third goal is as many games.

Then Piroe added his second after good work in the Watford box by Ollie Cooper before Joel Latibeaudiere got his first goal of the season and the Swans’ fourth of the night to seal maximum points.

