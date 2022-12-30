Wout Faes becomes fourth player to score two own goals in Premier League game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wout Faes becomes fourth player to score two own goals in Premier League game

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 10.28pm
Wout Faes added his name to an ignominious list (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wout Faes added his name to an ignominious list (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester’s Wout Faes became only the fourth player to score two own goals in a Premier League match as Leicester let a first-half lead slip against Liverpool.

The Belgium defender inadvertently beat goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 38th and 45th minutes and, here, the PA news agency looks at the unfortunate players alongside him on the list.

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher, centre, scores his second own goal against Manchester United in 1999
Jamie Carragher, centre, scores his second own goal against Manchester United in 1999 (Phil Noble/PA)

Liverpool 2 Manchester United 3, September 11, 1999

Carragher was on co-commentary duty for Sky as Faes endured his horror evening at Anfield and could call on his own experience on the same ground over 20 years earlier. His misjudged near-post header from a Ryan Giggs cross put United ahead and, after Andy Cole’s bullet header doubled the lead and Sami Hyypia pulled one back, Carragher got the unwanted final touch in a scramble from David Beckham’s free-kick. Patrik Berger’s goal and Cole’s red card could not help Liverpool rescue a point.

Michael Proctor

Michael Proctor, left
Michael Proctor, left, endured a similar nightmare for Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Sunderland 1 Charlton 3, February 1, 2003

Remarkably, Sunderland scored all four goals in their 3-1 defeat as Stephen Wright got the crucial final touch on Mark Fish’s shot before a pair of deflections off the unfortunate Proctor put the Addicks three up by half-time. It took a late Kevin Phillips penalty for the Black Cats to locate the right goal.

Jonathan Walters

Jonathan Walters, right. leaves the pitch after scoring two own goals and missing a penalty against Chelsea
Jonathan Walters, right, leaves the pitch after scoring two own goals and missing a penalty against Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stoke 0 Chelsea 4, January 12, 2013

The forward twice got his angles wrong with defensive headers, in first-half stoppage time and just after the hour mark. Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard added to an emphatic scoreline before Walters’ day remarkably got even worse with a missed penalty.

Wout Faes

Liverpool v Leicester, December 30, 2022

With the Foxes leading through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross seven minutes before the break looked simple for Ward until Faes threw a panicky left boot at the ball and sent it looping in off the far post. Clearly still rattled just before the break, he was unable to adjust his feet when Darwin Nunez’s shot came back off the post and Faes shovelled the rebound into the top corner. His every touch early in the second half was predictably greeted by cries of “Shoot!” from the Liverpool fans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented