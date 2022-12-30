Newport denied win in League Two draw with Leyton Orient – boss Graham Coughlan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newport denied win in League Two draw with Leyton Orient – boss Graham Coughlan

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 10.50pm
Graham Coughlan’s Newport claimed a point (Simon Galloway/PA)
Graham Coughlan’s Newport claimed a point (Simon Galloway/PA)

Newport manager Graham Coughlan believes his side were denied victory over League Two leaders Leyton Orient by the officials as the Exiles had to settle for a goalless draw at Rodney Parade.

County are the only side to beat Orient in a league match at Brisbane Road so far this season and Coughlan is convinced they should have done the double over the fourth-tier pacesetters.

The Irishman claims his side should have been awarded a goal in the final minute of the first half when defender Declan Drysdale’s close-range effort was blocked by visiting goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, who also saved from Omar Bogle on the rebound.

“We haven’t held the League Two leaders, they’ve held us,” said an angry Coughlan.

“I thought we won – the ball was over the line. It was a clear goal if you look back on the video, it’s clear.

“We played like table-toppers but the game was refereed like it was the table-toppers against a mid-table team – we got very little of the 50-50 decisions.

“Every decision went Leyton Orient’s way because they’re top of the table. It was refereed very poorly and I don’t think we deserved to be treated like that.”

O’s boss Richie Wellens saw no issue with the decision and instead praised his side’s determined display after a second stalemate of the week, following Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with second-placed Stevenage.

“It was a good away performance, in terms of possession,” said Wellens. “We could have had a few more shots and – in the situations we got into – if we get that pass off, we could have had more chances.”

Orient were denied a breakthrough in the 31st minute when home goalkeeper Joe Day pulled off a spectacular save to tip Aaron Drinan’s shot around the post, while Ipswich loanee Idris El Mizouni wasted two good opportunities after the break.

“We had probably the three best chances of the game and their keeper pulled off a great save to keep out Drinan’s shot,” said Wellens, who revealed that his preparations had been hampered by illness and injury before the match.

“A couple of things went against us earlier today and we had to change the team – Ruel Sotiriou pulled out this morning through illness and Paul Smyth pulled his quad in the warm-up – so the preparation wasn’t great.”

In the circumstances, Wellens was pleased with the effort and application his side showed to remain five points clear at the top at the end of the year.

“I’ve never got a point here as a manager,” he added. “My teams have always got beaten up here, but we didn’t get beaten up today. We stood up to everything they threw at us.”

