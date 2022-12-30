‘Strong character’ Wout Faes will bounce back – Brendan Rodgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Strong character’ Wout Faes will bounce back – Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
December 30 2022, 11.46pm Updated: December 31 2022, 4.20am
Wout Faes endured an evening to forget (John Walton/PA)
Wout Faes endured an evening to forget (John Walton/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers backed Wout Faes to quickly put his Anfield horror show behind him after two first-half own goals cost the Foxes in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

After Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had fired Leicester into an early lead, Faes missed a shout from goalkeeper Danny Ward as he went to cut out a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, horribly slicing the ball as it looped over Ward and in off the back post.

And just seven minutes later it got worse for the Belgian as Darwin Nunez’s shot came back off the post and his attempt to clear the danger saw him fire into his own net again.

“(The first one) is a decision you make as a defender in the game,” Rodgers said. “There is no real trouble, the ball is coming into Danny’s hands but as a defender you make those decisions.

“But since he has been with us he has been absolutely brilliant. He normally makes the right decisions. It was just freakish and he has been unfortunate with the second one also.

“It is obviously disappointing for him, more with the first one, but he is a really strong character.

“He has been at the World Cup but didn’t play a minute so it might take him a few games to get his rhythm back. He has shown the level he can get to. Tonight was unfortunate for him but I thought he responded brilliantly in the second half.”

Wout Faes, right, plays the ball under pressure from Darwin Nunez
Wout Faes, right, plays the ball under pressure from Darwin Nunez (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Liverpool were grateful for Faes’s mistakes after making a poor start to the game, allowing Dewsbury-Hall to cut through their defence all too easily after four minutes and gifting Leicester the ball in dangerous positions again and again.

Although Jurgen Klopp was happy to take the points, the Liverpool boss had sympathy for Faes.

“Yeah, I had that once in my career where a player scored two own goals and I really feel for him,” Klopp said.

“The first one was absolutely unlucky. How can it be more unlucky? Then the second one, if you play football, you go full speed, you expect the ball to go in, that’s what your brain tells you, and when it hits the post, you cannot react.

“Of course I feel sympathy, there is space for that but whatever I say now will not change that. But the boy will get through this, Brendan will help him and everything will be fine.”

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp had sympathy for Faes (Barrington Coombs/PA)

For Leicester, who had won three straight away games coming into this one, it was a result that got away given the chances they had to extend their lead before Liverpool’s equaliser, as well as late opportunities to draw level themselves.

“The game worked out perfectly how we wanted to start, we scored a really good goal and looked really dynamic, but the seven minutes you can’t plan for, especially the first one,” Rodgers said.

“In the second half we kept pushing and got into some really good areas, the only criticism is the final pass.”

