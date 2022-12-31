Football rumours: Chelsea open discussions for World Cup star Enzo Fernandez

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Chelsea have opened discussions with Benfica for the transfer of midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Metro reports. The 21-year-old was already on the radar of top European clubs before starring for Argentina at the World Cup earlier this month.

In more Chelsea gossip, The Times says the Blues are considering a move for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister – if they fail to land his Argentina team-mate Fernandez in January. Mac Allister is on a list of alternative options for Graham Potter. The 24-year-old only signed a new deal in October with Brighton until June 2025, with the option of another year.

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez (Nick Potts/PA)

Elsewhere, Raul Jimenez is likely to be allowed to leave Wolves in January if the club succeed in signing another striker, the Daily Mail reports. The 31-year-old has been one of the club’s finest players of the modern era but is no longer deemed first choice at Molineux, following the arrival of Matheus Cunha on loan from Atletico Madrid.

And the Southern Daily Echo writes that Southampton are interested in signing Lorient and Nigeria striker Terem Moffi in January. The 23-year-old has been in top form for Ligue 1 side Lorient this season, scoring 10 goals across 15 matches in France’s top division.

Social media round-up

Al Nassr ‘look to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Sergio Ramos as they make offer to secure PSG star on free transfer’ https://t.co/NNOBG5OLPl — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 31, 2022

Jude Bellingham snubbed Man Utd bid despite big money offer and meeting with club legends https://t.co/e44bQkDkEp — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 30, 2022

Players to watch

Viktor Gyokeres: Birmingham Live reports the 24-year-old Wolves target is going nowhere in the January transfer window, according to the Coventry forward’s boss Mark Robins.

Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres (David Davies/PA)

Jorginho: Italian outlet La Repubblica says 31-year-old wants to return to Napoli when his Chelsea contract ends, but Barcelona and Newcastle are also interested in the Italy midfielder.