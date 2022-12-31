Antonio Conte: No concerns over Eric Dier but may rest him against Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Antonio Conte: No concerns over Eric Dier but may rest him against Aston Villa

By Press Association
December 31 2022, 10.02am
Eric Dier was excellent for Tottenham during the opening months of the season but has struggled for consistency recently (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Eric Dier was excellent for Tottenham during the opening months of the season but has struggled for consistency recently (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Antonio Conte has brushed off concerns over the form of Tottenham defender Eric Dier but may still rest him for Sunday’s visit of Aston Villa.

Dier struggled during Monday’s 2-2 draw at Brentford and was partly at fault for the hosts’ second goal.

It was his 22nd start of the campaign for Spurs with the centre-back only once left out of the starting line-up by Conte this term.

Tottenham's Eric Dier in action
Tottenham’s Eric Dier struggled during the Boxing Day draw at Brentford (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

While his impressive early-season form led to his England recall, Dier’s recent displays have become more inconsistent and despite retaining the backing of his manager, he could be rotated for the New Year’s Day clash.

Asked about Dier, Conte said: “I was a player, I know there are many reasons when you are struggling with something.

“You are not 100 per cent physically or mentally. You are a bit tired, but this is normal, especially if you want to play at a high level.

“Honestly, I’m not worried because I know Eric’s capacity and what Eric can do with us.

“It can be that you have a period where you have to recover mental or physical energy – but I am not worried.

“I have the other defenders that also give me the possibility to make rotations, if I see situations where I need to make rotations.”

With World Cup winner Cristian Romero expected to slot into the right side of Spurs’ back three, Conte could move Clement Lenglet into the middle and recall Ben Davies on the left if he decides to give Dier a rest.

Lenglet was one of several Tottenham players who remained at Hotspur Way during the World Cup.

Conte namechecked a handful of younger players on Friday that had caught his eye during the recent weeks in Japhet Tanganga, Pape Sarr, Oliver Skipp, Bryan Gil and Harvey White.

Tottenham's Clement Lenglet in action
Conte could move Clement Lenglet (pictured) into the middle (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The aforementioned quintet could be part of the matchday squad on Sunday where Spurs will aim to begin 2023 with a victory.

When Conte was quizzed about his reflections on the past 12 months at Tottenham, he talked up their achievement of qualifying for the Champions League last season and conceded the race for the top four this time around could be even tougher.

He said: “For sure, I think to finish in the top four was a really big achievement for us. I think many, many people undervalued this achievement.

“Now arrives the difficulty for us. In this moment (Manchester) United, Chelsea and Liverpool are not in the top four. You are finding other teams. Arsenal are showing to be a really strong team.

“Then there is City and Newcastle is another club that is growing year by year to become a title contender, a real danger for the Premier League title. For top four, (there are) other clubs also like Aston Villa.

“I think it will be very, very difficult for this reason. We have to know this.

“I’m trying to push my players to understand that this season will much more difficult than last season. That we have to try to continue to improve, to push ourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented