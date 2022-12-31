Lewis Gibson leaves it late to snatch Queen of the South victory against Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A late Lewis Gibson goal saw Queen of the South snatch three points to stay seventh in cinch League One after beating Clyde 1-0.

Gibson struck in the 86th minute, firing the ball into the bottom-left corner to earn Queens their first win in four league games.

The result means Clyde are without a league victory since August and stay ninth in the table.

Alloa Athletic and Kelty Hearts shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Alloa stay fourth after a third consecutive league draw, while their opponents remain eighth.