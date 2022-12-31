Another goal for Erling Haaland but Manchester City left frustrated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Another goal for Erling Haaland but Manchester City left frustrated

By Press Association
December 31 2022, 5.36pm Updated: December 31 2022, 5.44pm
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates another goal (Tim Goode/PA).
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates another goal (Tim Goode/PA).

Erling Haaland went into Manchester City’s home clash with Everton on Saturday having set a new record on his previous outing as he continued his remarkable scoring form.

The 22-year-old’s brace in the 3-1 win at Leeds three days earlier had seen him become the quickest player to get to 20 Premier League goals, doing so in 14 appearances.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Haaland fared as City were held to a 1-1 by the Toffees:

Early concern

Erling Haaland needed treatment early on
Erling Haaland needed treatment early on (Tim Goode/PA).

There was a worrying moment early on as Haaland was left on the turf with a boot off, apparently hurt, following a challenge with Ben Godfrey in the opening minute of the contest. Julian Alvarez started to warm up on the touchline while medical staff spoke to Haaland on the field, but the Norway international was fine to continue soon after.

On the scoresheet again

It did not take long for Haaland to start looking a threat after that, sending a shot into the side-netting from a tight angle in the the 11th minute. Thirteen minutes later he gave City the lead, finishing on the turn from about eight yards out after receiving the ball from a Riyad Mahrez pass on the right. His 21st league goal of the campaign took his overall City tally to 27 in 21 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund over the summer.

In the book

Erling Haaland was booked for a foul on Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko
Erling Haaland was booked for a foul on Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko (Tim Goode/PA).

Towards the end of the first half a foul on Haaland yielded a free-kick in a dangerous area and he reacted to the decision by punching the air in celebration, much to the delight of City fans, who chanted his name. Moments later it seemed his enthusiasm had perhaps got the better of him as a rash tackle on Vitaliy Mykolenko landed him a booking.

Frustrating conclusion

Haaland was less to the fore in a second half that saw Demarai Gray fire in a superb equaliser after 64 minutes and Everton doggedly see the game out for a point. Soon after the leveller he had a cross punched away by Jordan Pickford, and a subsequent foul on him by James Tarkowski with around 10 minutes of normal time to go led to heated exchanges between players from both sides. An extended period of stoppage time saw substitute Phil Foden’s delivery cleared by an Everton shirt rather than reach Haaland as City’s efforts to reclaim the lead proved in vain and the game ended in frustration for Pep Guardiola’s men.

