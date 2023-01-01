On this day in 2018 – Rob Cross turns off ‘The Power’ to claim PDC world crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2018 – Rob Cross turns off ‘The Power’ to claim PDC world crown

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 6.02am Updated: January 1 2023, 7.05am
Rob Cross celebrates his stunning victory over Phil Taylor in the 2018 World Championship final (Steven Paston/PA)
Rob Cross celebrates his stunning victory over Phil Taylor in the 2018 World Championship final (Steven Paston/PA)

Former electrician Rob Cross provided more huge sparks on this day in 2018 with a stunning upset against Phil Taylor to become PDC world champion at Alexandra Palace.

Cross turned off ‘The Power’ for the final time as he followed up his semi-final win against defending champion Michael van Gerwen to deny the retiring Taylor a 17th world title in a 7-2 victory.

Most darts fans had never heard of Cross 12 months previously as he plied his trade as an amateur player while working as an electrician in Hastings.

It was his second tilt at a darting career, having previously stopped playing for 18 months following the birth of the first of his two children.

The decision to return to the oche was an inspired one by the Pembury-born thrower, nicknamed ‘Voltage’ owing to his former career.

He had enjoyed a life-changing 12 months on the PDC circuit after hanging up his tools in favour of picking his darts back up.

After reaching the last 32 of the 2016 UK Open as an amateur, Cross had set the world alight since earning his tour card at the start of 2017, surging up to number six in the rankings and into the World Championship final at his first attempt.

Taylor awaited, aiming to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with a 17th world title. But he was blown away by the 27-year-old, who produced a superb display to land the trophy and £400,000 prize.

Cross is congratulated by Phil Taylor, right, after his victory in the 2018 PDC World Championship final
Rob Cross is congratulated by Phil Taylor, right, after his victory in the 2018 PDC World Championship final (Steven Paston/PA)

Cross averaged a remarkable 107.67, hit 11 maximums and had a checkout percentage of 60 to leave Taylor shell-shocked.

The 20th seed had already won the hearts of the Alexandra Palace crowd after emerging victorious from one of the greatest matches in World Championship history.

Taking on world number one Van Gerwen, Cross produced a performance beyond his years to edge an 11-set thriller in sudden death and earn a shot at the title.

Cross admitted before the final that he was up against his “favourite player” in Taylor, who had won his first world title eight months before Cross was even born.

