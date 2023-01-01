It’s all about victory, says Michael Beale ahead of Old Firm showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Beale has long-term plans for performances at Rangers but a short-term desire for results as he prepares for his first Old Firm game as Gers boss.

The former assistant coach at the Govan club has won four out of four since taking over at Ibrox in November following the departure of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

In each of the games he has noted imperfections but against Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic on Monday a victory which would reduce the Hoops’ lead over their Glasgow rivals at the top of the cinch Premiership to six points is paramount.

“The result needs to be the same,” said Beale.

“The performance, whatever it takes to get it, as long as the result is the same, will make me happy.

“You won’t see me unhappy on Monday if we have won and we haven’t performed well.

“I will still stick to the comment that I need to see where this group is at and how far they have got to go.

“This is the sternest test. They are the champions. A year ago you were sat here interviewing a Rangers manager that was in front, a lot has changed in 12 months and it’s important we start moving back to changing it in our favour again.

“Fair play to them (Celtic), their form has been excellent.

“Ange has done a very good job. We have a mutual acquaintance who came to visit me many years ago so I’ve been aware of Ange for a number of years.

“I think some of you guys weren’t aware of him and his history. He’s certainly shown he’s very good at his job and he’s got everyone’s respect for that.

“We’ve seen, like any team, in Europe and some domestic games they can be vulnerable and it’s important my team focus on that and play to our true level.

“If we do, the game will be close. If we don’t we won’t be but that’s the same when you play with two even teams.”

Celtic beat Rangers 4-0 at Parkhead in September and are favourites to make it 19 league wins out of 20 this season but Beale insists he is “hugely confident.”

He added: “It’s Rangers at Ibrox. In a one-off game, they know they are in a match. We know we are in a match.

“We will meet them at the halfway line and look them head on and will go for the three points.

“We won’t be making a step backwards. If it looks like we are taking a step backwards it will be because they have the upper hand in the game.

“But we won’t be taking a step backwards for Celtic or anyone who comes here to Ibrox.”