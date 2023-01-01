Ross McCrorie urges Aberdeen to improve on ‘atrocious’ display at Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross McCrorie urges Aberdeen to improve on ‘atrocious’ display at Kilmarnock

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 9.02am
Ross McCrorie wants Aberdeen to raise their game (PA)
Ross McCrorie wants Aberdeen to raise their game (PA)

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie has told his team-mates they need to show they are up for the battle when they host Ross County following an “atrocious” first half at Kilmarnock.

McCrorie feels the squad’s mentality needs to be stronger and the approach on the park more physical.

The Dons lost 2-1 in Ayrshire on Wednesday as they suffered a fourth consecutive defeat.

McCrorie told Red TV: “The first half was atrocious. The way we performed was nowhere near the standard of the players we have got.

“The way we played in the first half was a disgrace. We weren’t closing boys down, we were second to every ball, Killie were the better team by a mile in the first half.

“We need to get our act together because that’s four defeats on the bounce now and we have Ross County coming up next at home. The other night wasn’t good enough. We weren’t at it and it’s something we need to rectify quickly.

“I would say there was a lot of effort but mentality at times is not there. I think sometimes we think we can rock up to places and just win.

“When you go to a place like Rugby Park it’s going to be physical, it’s going to be a battle and you need to get the sleeves up and battle away. I don’t think we did that.

“It’s something we need to rectify extremely quickly because the games are coming thick and fast.

“We need to roll the sleeves up, work harder and be more aggressive. Teams in this league are physical, big boys, and aggressive. We need to get better at that side of the game.”

County will arrive at Pittodrie bottom of the table but there should be no complacency from the home team considering their last win over the Dingwall side was in 2020, the run without victory stretching back five matches.

“It’s a massive game,” McCrorie said. “We need to start picking up points because, if we want to have aspirations of finishing top end of the table and battling for third place, it’s something we need to do quick and accumulate as many points as possible.”

Most Commented