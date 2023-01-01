Ross Graham hopes upwardly mobile Dundee United can maintain momentum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United defender Ross Graham claims “the only way is up” after they got off the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

The centre-back insists there was never any panic about sitting at the foot of the table but knows they will need to discover some consistency to ensure they can now get away from the lower reaches.

United leapfrogged Ross County with a 3-0 Tannadice win on Wednesday, which followed a home draw with Hearts, and are looking to continue the momentum when they face St Johnstone in a Tayside derby in Perth on Monday.

Graham said: “We have always had a pretty positive mood. We know we are a good squad and that we would eventually get off the bottom of the table.

“Now that we are off, we are looking to keep pushing up and climbing the table. The only way is up now.”

However, Graham cautioned: “We all feel we have a really good squad and have a lot of quality but we can’t take that for granted.

“We need to go out every game and show that quality and get results, or we will stay down the bottom.”

The 21-year-old made his league debut for United in January last year and reflected on a largely positive 2022.

“It’s been a really good year, a positive year for myself,” he said. “I am just happy to be involved here and get a place in the squad.

“It’s been really enjoyable. There have been ups and downs obviously, that’s what you get from football, but it has been really enjoyable.

“Playing regular first-team football, that’s what I have always wanted.”