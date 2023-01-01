Newcastle will keep pushing to improve on ‘unbelievable’ year – Fabian Schar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newcastle will keep pushing to improve on ‘unbelievable’ year – Fabian Schar

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 9.26am Updated: January 1 2023, 12.19pm
Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is hoping to build on an impressive 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fabian Schar has challenged Newcastle to make this year even better than an “unbelievable” 2022.

The Magpies ended an eventful 12 months in disappointing fashion with a 0-0 home draw against Leeds on Saturday in which they squandered chances to claim a seventh successive Premier League victory, something last achieved in 1996 by Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’.

However, they sit in third place in the table heading into Tuesday’s trip to leaders Arsenal, and that is a far cry from the relegation berth in which they were languishing at the same point last year.

Eddie Howe has led Newcastle up the Premier League in the last 12 months
Schar told NUFC TV: “One year ago and where we are now, it’s unbelievable what a change we’ve had for the club, for the team.

“Where we are now, what we’ve achieved, we can look back and be really proud of Newcastle and just try the same next year, keep pushing and improvement always there. We try to do our best all the time.”

Asked if the challenge is to be even better in 2023, the 31-year-old added: “This is obviously the aim, but it’s going to be difficult. We’ve seen the Premier League is hard, these games are never easy, so we’ll just look game-by-game, I would say.

“We’ve got a big one ahead now against Arsenal. We’ll just take that as a game and keep going.”

Newcastle will head for the Emirates Stadium having collected 34 points – a total they did not reach until April last season – from their first 17 games, but frustrated that two more slipped away at the weekend.

Schar himself went agonisingly close with a first-half header and was unable to take advantage of two more passable chances which came his way, while fellow defender Dan Burn missed his kick in front of goal.

The Switzerland international said: “We had enough chances and obviously should have won the game, but sometimes the ball doesn’t want to go in the net.

“Obviously we are disappointed. Especially at home in the last game of the year, we wanted to keep the winning run, but that’s part of football and we have to be focused on the next game already, and also don’t forget what we have achieved in this first half-year.”

Leeds made life difficult for the home side with 22-year-old keeper Illan Meslier proving more than equal to the task of keeping them at bay, to the delight of head coach Jesse Marsch.

Marsch said: “With Illan, I’m always challenging him to mature with his presence in the goal, with his belief in himself, with his assuredness in decision-making and with saves and with crosses.

“For me by being the last defender at the right time, the choices he made with the ball, the saves he made, the crosses that he caught, this was probably his best performance since I’ve been here, even with Liverpool.

“I think we’re seeing a goalkeeper that’s growing right before our eyes, and that’s going to be really important for us.”

Manchester United v Burnley – Carabao Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
Newcastle have recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan spell at Manchester United (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Meanwhile the Magpies have recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from his season-long loan at Manchester United.

The Slovakian made two appearances under Erik ten Hag, both in the Carabao Cup, since his move to join the Reds in the summer.

Manchester United said in a statement: “We would like to thank Martin for his contribution during his time with our club, and wish him all the best for the future.”

