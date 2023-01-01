Former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker Frank McGarvey dies aged 66

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker Frank McGarvey dies aged 66

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 1.54pm
Former Celtic and St Mirren striker Frank McGarvey has died at the age of 66 (Steve Welsh/PA)
Former Celtic and St Mirren striker Frank McGarvey has died at the age of 66 (Steve Welsh/PA)

Tributes have been paid to former Celtic and St Mirren striker Frank McGarvey, who has died at the age of 66.

McGarvey, who also played for Queen of the South and Clyde and won seven caps for Scotland, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

Celtic said in a statement: “Everyone at Celtic is extremely saddened to hear of the death of former striker Frank McGarvey, who passed away earlier this morning at the age of 66.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Frank’s family at this extremely sad time.”

McGarvey opened up about his battle with “sneaky” pancreatic cancer after making an appearance on the Parkhead pitch before the Hoops’ game against Hibernian last month.

“I was at Celtic Park to see the Hibs game and when I walked out and the fans sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, that made me so determined to fight on,” McGarvey said.

McGarvey made 341 appearances and scored 102 goals over two spells with St Mirren, and spent five glittering years with Celtic in the early 1980s during which he won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

After returning to the Buddies, he went on to become player-manager of Queen of the South before finishing his senior career at Clyde, where he won a second division title.

In a statement, St Mirren said they were “deeply saddened” by the news of McGarvey’s death and added that he would be “forever remembered” at the club.

