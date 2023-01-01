Blackburn back to winning ways after Bradley Dack goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Blackburn back to winning ways after Bradley Dack goal

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 2.12pm
Bradley Dack, left, scored for Blackburn (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bradley Dack, left, scored for Blackburn (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bradley Dack scored the winner as Blackburn defeated struggling Cardiff 1-0 to end a run of back-to-back Championship defeats.

The midfielder’s 48th-minute strike had more than an element of fortune about it, finding the back of the net via a huge deflection to give him his fourth of the campaign.

It gave third-placed Rovers a much-needed win after a run of five defeats in seven and was just about deserved as they had controlled much of the game before Dack’s goal.

That said, they struggled to make the most of their possession and would have been behind but for an outstanding last-ditch challenge from teenager Jake Garrett in the first half, and further missed chances from Callum Robinson and Mark Harris.

Although Cardiff rallied after going behind, they could not fashion a telling contribution as their winless run stretched to seven.

Blackburn were without the suspended John Buckley, so Garrett deputised. The Bluebirds made four changes from the battling point at Coventry, including a recall for Robinson.

The hosts made a bright start and almost went ahead within two minutes when Sam Gallagher seized upon a poor Cedric Kipre backpass but Ryan Allsop adjusted well to clear the early shot with his feet.

Although second best in the opening exchanges, Cardiff were almost gifted an opener when Joe Rankin-Costello’s loose pass set the visitors clear and with Gavin Whyte set to pull the trigger, Garrett made a wonderful goal-saving intervention in the 17th minute.

It took until the 36th minute for Cardiff to test Thomas Kaminski and it was Robinson who found space on the left of the area but his low left-foot drive was well saved by the Rovers goalkeeper.

And despite having their backs to the wall for most of the half, Cardiff almost went in front in first half stoppage time when Robinson retrieved the ball on the halfway line, moved forward into space and found Harris with a delightful ball but his rasping drive flew just past Kaminski’s near post.

Cardiff’s good work was undone within three minutes of the restart as Rovers took the lead when Ben Brereton Diaz brilliantly controlled a long pass and laid the ball into the path of Dack on the edge of the area whose shot took a wicked deflection off Jack Simpson to completely wrong-foot Allsop to find the corner.

The Bluebirds responded well, but were indebted to Allsop who saved well to deny Brereton Diaz midway through the half.

Perry Ng swiped at a presentable opportunity late on as Cardiff pumped the ball into the box and with the last attack, Callum O’Dowda’s looping header was claimed by Kaminski.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people and dog understood to have died in Perth…
2
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
See how many Fife sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright. Image SNS.
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
Even items outwith the plastic ban are damaging the planet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented