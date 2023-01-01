Jon Dahl Tomasson pleased to see Blackburn dig in and beat Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jon Dahl Tomasson pleased to see Blackburn dig in and beat Cardiff

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 3.28pm
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side beat Cardiff (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side beat Cardiff (Richard Sellers/PA)

Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson was pleased his depleted side bounced back from consecutive Championship defeats to beat Cardiff 1-0.

There was not much between the two sides in a scrappy encounter, summed up by Bradley Dack’s winner in the 48th minute which found the bottom left corner via a wicked deflection.

It was reward for their endeavour, though Cardiff will rue Mark Harris and Gavin Whyte not making the most of their first-half opportunities, with the latter denied by a superb Jake Garrett challenge.

Third-placed Rovers have given themselves breathing space from the other play-off chasers and after naming a side that contained nine players who have started the last three games, Tomasson was keen to credit the players for digging in.

He said: “Very pleased to get the win. It was a difficult game against a Cardiff team who came with a game-plan, 5-4-1, a bit of a wall to play through.

“I think we started the game really well, a lot of energy, good football, in the first half.

“At half-time, we spoke about solutions to get even more dangerous, and scored immediately afterwards so it was great that the boys took that on board.

“We could have scored more goals, and in the end, it was a typical game in the Championship at this time. It was a great win and it was great to hear our fans towards the end.

“Overall, great to start the new year with three points, a clean sheet and a good performance, so a big compliment to the lads.

“You can see we’ve been stretched and the boys really needed to dig in. I think it was a well deserved victory.”

Cardiff have won two of their last 13 and the league’s lowest scorers have not netted in their last three.

Mark Hudson felt his side lacked belief, saying: “We were resilient in the first half. We didn’t start the second half as we wanted and then we are chasing the game and it is difficult to break down a good side.

“The shape change maybe didn’t suit us. We had a couple of moments but didn’t have cutting edge or belief around the box.

“I’m extremely frustrated. I thought by changing shape we’d get more attacking threat in the game but that didn’t seem to be the case.

“They scored, we tried to change it up but didn’t really pose any threat on their goal. We started the second half the way we did and then we’re chasing the game.

“We’ve just got to keep working. We’ve got to keep believing in front of goal, believe that we can create and have faith in our ability.”

