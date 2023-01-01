Bradford edge five-goal thriller against promotion rivals Salford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford claimed their second home win in four days as they edged a five-goal thriller against promotion rivals Salford.

Substitute Abo Eisa scored the winner with his first touch after Conor McAleny had twice equalised for the Ammies.

Bradford went in front when Salford defender Theo Vassell was credited with the final touch as he jumped for a header with Vadaine Oliver.

McAleny volleyed Salford level five minutes later, only for Oliver to restore Bradford’s lead before the half hour. He tapped home the rebound after goalkeeper Tom King deflected Alex Gilliead’s goal-bound flick against the woodwork.

Richie Smallwood struck a post for Bradford before Salford equalised again with a thumping strike into the top corner from McAleny.

But Bradford went ahead for a third time as a triple substitution from Mark Hughes paid immediate dividends, Andy Cook setting up fellow new arrival Eisa to nod home and make it 3-2.

Jamie Walker went close to a fourth and Odin Bailey clipped a post for Salford as the game continued to the end in breathless fashion.