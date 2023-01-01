Tom Bradshaw’s double against Rotherham lifts Millwall into play-off places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Bradshaw’s double against Rotherham lifts Millwall into play-off places

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 5.08pm
Tom Bradshaw, centre, starred for Millwall (Yui Mok/PA)
Tom Bradshaw, centre, starred for Millwall (Yui Mok/PA)

Tom Bradshaw’s double helped Millwall climb into the Championship play-off places with a comfortable 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Rotherham.

The Lions striker took just four minutes to get the hosts off to a New Year flier before Cameron Humphreys’ own goal and Bradshaw’s late second capped a miserable afternoon for the Millers.

The home side dominated the opening period after Bradshaw’s early strike but Rotherham should have levelled on the stroke of half-time when striker Conor Washington inexplicably blazed over an open goal.

Matt Taylor’s struggling visitors failed to threaten in the second half as Humphreys’ own goal – created by Bradshaw – and the Lions hitman’s late second extended the Millers’ difficult run to just one win in 12 matches.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett rung the changes from the side held to a 0-0 draw by Bristol City as Callum Styles, George Honeyman and Bartosz Bialkowski all started – with usual first-choice goalkeeper George Long missing out for personal reasons.

And that shake-up almost got the hosts off to the perfect start as captain Shaun Hutchinson headed over from Billy Mitchell’s cross.

Millwall took the lead just moments later, however, when Bradshaw rose highest in the Rotherham box to expertly nod in Styles’ inviting free-kick.

Rowett’s side could have grabbed an almost-immediate second when Andreas Voglsammer was unable to divert Styles’ volley on target and Zian Flemming headed straight at goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

And the dangerous Dutchman was involved once again when his first-time shot from the edge of the box forced Johansson into another straightforward save.

Rowett’s side were rampant and should have doubled their lead when Johansson parried Styles’ powerful volley and Bradshaw failed to divert the Millwall midfielder’s follow-up cross on target.

And the Swedish keeper was called into action twice again at the end of the half as he denied both Honeyman and Flemming’s efforts from close-range.

Rotherham finally mustered some form of resistance when Bialkowski repelled Hakeem Odoffin’s header after Shane Ferguson’s pinpoint cross.

And they missed a golden chance to level at the end of the half when Washington somehow rifled over an empty net after being put clean through on goal by Dan Barlaser and rounding Bialkowski.

Millwall struggled for the same fluency at the start of the second period but came close to netting a second when Johansson made a brilliant reaction save from another Bradshaw header.

The Lions striker nodded narrowly wide just moments later before playing another key role in the hosts’ second.

He controlled Flemming’s lofted through ball before firing a shot that ricocheted off unfortunate defender Humphreys and into helpless Johansson’s net.

Flemming came close to adding a third when he dragged a shot wide from range before Bradshaw hit his second to wrap up the points with just 10 minutes remaining.

Voglsammer drew a strong save from Johansson but Bradshaw was on hand to slot home from close range and fire Millwall up to fourth in the table.

