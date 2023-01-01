Struggling pair Hartlepool and Harrogate share six-goal thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool and Harrogate couldn’t be separated in a 3-3 draw at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Amid a drab opening half, the game came to life in the second half but both sides remain in trouble at the foot of League Two.

Town took the lead after four minutes as Alex Pattison finished off a break after the visitors won possession.

But, with the visitors largely untroubled, Pools levelled on 45 minutes when Josh Umerah poked home.

It was the start of a manic spell as they turned it around a minute after the interval. Mark Shelton crossed low from the right flank and midfielder Mo Sylla was in the six-yard area to turn in.

Three minutes later, Town striker Luke Armstrong’s slide-rule pass carved open the defence for Sam Folarin to confidently net.

Pools regained the lead after 63 minutes, Shelton curling in a majestic finish from 18 yards.

The frantic nature of the game didn’t let up and Town levelled with an equally fine strike of their own as George Thomson (73) cracked in a stunning first-time effort from the corner of the penalty area.