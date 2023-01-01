Milestone goals from Douglas James-Taylor and Liam Kinsella give Walsall win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Douglas James-Taylor’s maiden English Football League goal and Liam Kinsella’s first for more than seven years earned Walsall a 2-1 win over League Two play-off rivals Mansfield.

Stoke loanee James-Taylor’s finish on the turn and Kinsella’s header gave the Saddlers a sixth victory in eight league games despite Rhys Oates’ late consolation.

Mansfield created the best early chances but Oli Hawkins volleyed straight at Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans before George Lapslie steered wide from 18 yards.

George Maris stung Evans’ palms from the edge of the area before Walsall took a 43rd-minute lead with their first real chance.

There was an element of fortune about it as Jacob Maddox’s pass ricocheted off two defenders but James-Taylor swivelled superbly to sweep a cool strike into the bottom corner.

Walsall doubled their lead in the 47th minute as Kinsella looped a brilliant header back across goal and over keeper Christy Pym from Isaac Hutchinson’s deep corner.

Oates rose well to head home Kellan Gordon’s 82nd-minute cross but Walsall held out under late pressure to move up to ninth, two points off the play-offs, while Mansfield slipped to seventh.