Otis Khan fires Grimsby to victory over Stockport

Grimsby won for only the second time in 10 League Two matches as they earned a 1-0 victory over Stockport.

Otis Khan netted the winner shortly after half-time at Blundell Park as Stockport saw their three-game winning league run brought to an end.

Grimsby had muted appeals for a penalty turned down after 15 minutes when Kieran Green took a tumble under pressure from his marker.

Chances were few and far between at that stage but Grimsby should have taken the lead when Danny Amos headed straight at Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.

Luke Waterfall also drew Hinchliffe into action while Paddy Madden sent a right-footed effort wide at the other end.

Upon the restart, Stockport full-back Calum Macdonald tested Max Crocombe with a low free-kick but it was Grimsby who soon got themselves in front when Khan turned home to record his third goal in as many appearances.

Myles Hippolyte went closest to finding an equaliser, but was smartly denied by Crocombe, while Harry Clifton and Waterfall were off target for Grimsby.