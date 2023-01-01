Oldham climb out of relegation zone after holding leaders Notts County to draw By Press Association January 1 2023, 5.18pm Oldham twice equalised after falling behind against Notts County at Boundary Park (Tim Markland/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oldham moved out of the National League relegation zone as Joe Nuttall’s 79th-minute penalty secured a 2-2 draw against leaders Notts County at Boundary Park. The spot-kick was a second equaliser for the hosts, who initially fell behind six minutes into the second half via Macaulay Langstaff’s finish. Nathan Sheron brought things level two minutes later, only for Cedwyn Scott to put County back in front another four minutes after that. Nuttall’s subsequent conversion from 12 yards earned David Unsworth’s Latics a point that sees them move up from 22nd to 20th, above the drop zone on goal difference. County are now five points clear of second-placed Wrexham having played two games more, with the Welsh outfit set to face Solihull away on Monday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement New County Hotel fire: Three people and dog understood to have died in Perth… Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United… Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… Editor's Picks Rape sentencing in Scotland not a ‘pressing problem’ appeal judges rule Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care row Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you New County Hotel fire: Three people and dog understood to have died in Perth blaze League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of ‘hard choices’ ahead Most Commented 1 Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast