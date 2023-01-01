Oldham climb out of relegation zone after holding leaders Notts County to draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham moved out of the National League relegation zone as Joe Nuttall’s 79th-minute penalty secured a 2-2 draw against leaders Notts County at Boundary Park.

The spot-kick was a second equaliser for the hosts, who initially fell behind six minutes into the second half via Macaulay Langstaff’s finish.

Nathan Sheron brought things level two minutes later, only for Cedwyn Scott to put County back in front another four minutes after that.

Nuttall’s subsequent conversion from 12 yards earned David Unsworth’s Latics a point that sees them move up from 22nd to 20th, above the drop zone on goal difference.

County are now five points clear of second-placed Wrexham having played two games more, with the Welsh outfit set to face Solihull away on Monday.