Colchester boost survival hopes with Swindon victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colchester boosted their survival hopes with an impressive 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Swindon.

Luke Hannant scored the only goal of the game after 30 minutes when he rose brilliantly to flick a fine header past goalkeeper Sol Brynn from Al-Amin Kazeem’s corner.

Swindon went close early on when Fraser Blake-Tracy’s header was tipped over by Colchester keeper Kieran O’Hara.

But Brynn pulled off a superb save to deny Noah Chilvers and Hannant’s follow-up effort was blocked by Remeao Hutton at the near post.

Swindon had a penalty claim rejected after half-time when substitute Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s cross appeared to strike Tommy Smith’s hand in the area.

Tyrese Shade was denied on the hour by O’Hara, who also made a fantastic stop to foil substitute Jacob Wakeling’s header from point-blank range.

But Brynn pulled off a double save to keep out Hannant and then Kazeem, and the Swindon stopper also made a good save from Samson Tovide.

Jonny Williams’ header skimmed the crossbar for Swindon with 10 minutes remaining, but Colchester claimed an important victory.