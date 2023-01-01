Maidenhead and Wealdstone start 2023 with goalless draw By Press Association January 1 2023, 5.32pm It finished goalless between Maidenhead and Wealdstone at York Road (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Maidenhead and Wealdstone started 2023 with a point apiece as they battled out a 0-0 draw at York Road. The visitors went close early on when Olufela Olomola’s header was well saved by Daniel Gyollai. Remy Clerima passed up a good chance for Maidenhead just before the hour mark as he sent an effort over the bar. Wealdstone remain ninth in the National League table, while Maidenhead move up a place to 16th. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United… Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee council evictions fall despite rise in unpaid rent 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast