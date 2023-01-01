Osayamen Osawe rescues FC Halifax a point against Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Osayamen Osawe’s late header secured FC Halifax a point as they drew 2-2 with Altrincham at the Shay.

After the game kicked off at 3.15pm following a pitch inspection, the away side took the lead in the 12th minute through Elliot Osborne.

That was cancelled out by Milli Alli’s 69th-minute finish before Chris Conn-Clarke put Altrincham back in front with six minutes remaining.

Osawe then headed in from a corner two minutes later to bring things level again.

Both Halifax and Altrincham move up a place in the National League standings, to 13th and 11th respectively.