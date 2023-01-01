Port Vale strike late to claim comeback win over struggling Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port Vale scored three late goals to claim a 3-1 comeback victory over Forest Green that leaves Rovers at the foot of the League One table.

In a breathless game, Kyle McAllister’s first ever goal for Rovers handed Ian Burchnall’s side the lead inside two minutes.

However, Darrell Clarke’s Port Vale responded after the break to claim victory thanks to goals from Mipo Odubeko, Ellis Harrison and Dennis Politic.

Dan Butterworth fired over from inside the box before play was stopped for more than eight minutes midway through the second half when Vale substitute Lewis Cass was carried off on a stretcher after suffering a head injury.

With time running out and Rovers seemingly about to claim only their sixth win of the season, Vale drew level when Odubeko pounced with four minutes of normal time to go.

With 14 minutes of added time due to Cass’ injury, it was Vale who would go on to grab a dramatic win with two goals in the closing stages.

In the eighth minute of stoppage time, Harrison made it 2-1 when he sent Luke McGee the wrong way from the penalty spot after Regan Hendry had upended Tom Pett in the box.

And Rovers’ wretched start to the new year was compounded when Vale substitute Politic planted a superb strike beyond McGee to consign Forest Green to a fourth consecutive league defeat.