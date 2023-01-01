Simon Weaver confident Harrogate have ammunition to avoid relegation fight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver believes his side have the firepower to remain out of danger in League Two.

Town played out a 3-3 draw at Hartlepool and, with Luke Armstrong and Sam Folarin causing problems throughout, Weaver is sure they have enough to attack the second half of the season and maintain some healthy distance away from the bottom two.

The visitors took the lead through Alex Pattison and twice in the second half pegged Pools back through Folarin and a fine strike from George Thomson.

Josh Umerah had pulled Hartlepool level just before half-time with Mo Sylla and Mark Shelton putting them ahead before both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Weaver said: “This team is full of goals but we must defend better and keep it tight at the back.

“The second goal was superb with the pace and strength of Sam and the guile of Luke. We must be more solid and we had enough bodies to deal with situations.

“Going forward we look a threat with the way we are playing.

“We work hard on our attacking but we are trying to get the best out of forward players – pace, strength and I didn’t think they could handle us and we should have scored more. There should be enough to win the game.”

He added: “We had gilt-edged chances to put the game to bed and we conceded too softly.

“I felt we defended solidly all over the park for 43 minutes and then conceded from just a flick-on off a throw. We let them get back level when we were looking to add to the scoreline.”

Hartlepool boss Keith Curle is keen to boost his squad after sending out a makeshift back four.

He said: “This was a point gained for us and it was a very committed performance from both teams.

“Both teams know where they are in the division but they are above us and both teams went out to attack and six goals in a bottom-of-the-table clash shows the mentality.

“We start well and were actually on the front foot, then we conceded early. It was a warning they possess pace.

“We scored at a great time before the break but the lesson has to be learned that they are a threat up front – and we allowed them through the middle of us again.

“We need to learn quicker but the back four was slightly dismantled.”