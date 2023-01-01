Paul Hurst praises Grimsby display in victory over Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hurst praises Grimsby display in victory over Stockport

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 6.22pm
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst praised his side’s display in the win over Stockport (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst praised his side's display in the win over Stockport (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manager Paul Hurst credited the work-rate and application of his Grimsby players following their morale-boosting 1-0 victory over in-form Stockport.

After only picking up four points from their last eight games, Grimsby got back to winning ways at Blundell Park when Otis Khan settled the scores with a neat finish upon the restart.

It also saw Stockport beaten for the first time in four league outings after three straight wins.

Hurst said: “A clean sheet was nice. It always gives you a great chance of winning.

“I said to the lads at half-time that we would get a chance and we did.

“We had the best chance in the first half but they are a good side. Defensively, with their injuries, it changed not the shape but personnel.

“It didn’t change the rest of the team and what they do. Stockport are a very good team and we had to scrap and battle.

“It wasn’t pretty. It can’t be pretty on that surface.

“A lot of thought went into our approach before the game started and, thankfully, those decisions helped us get the win.

“It’s always a physical battle and that’s a compliment to them. We had to be good in that area and the lads listened and dug in.”

Chances were few and far between in the early stages but Grimsby should have taken the lead when Danny Amos headed straight at Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.

Luke Waterfall also drew Hinchliffe into action while Paddy Madden sent a right-footed effort wide at the other end.

Upon the restart, Stockport full-back Calum Macdonald tested Max Crocombe with a low free-kick but it was Grimsby who soon got themselves in front when Khan turned home to record his third goal in as many appearances.

Myles Hippolyte went closest to finding an equaliser, but was smartly denied by Crocombe, while Harry Clifton and Waterfall were off target for Grimsby.

Stockport manager Jim Gannon had no complaints with the result.

He said: “It was always going to be what it was and I speak for their management team as well with the pitch in the state it was.

“It was never going to be a nice game of football. It was always going to be settled by one goal and we didn’t defend the set-piece well enough.

“Grimsby put the balls in better areas than us and played the conditions better.

“You go into any game of football wanting to win, regardless of what happens in previous games. They wanted to win the game as much as we did.

“Ultimately, we’re disappointed not to win the game. We weren’t good enough to deal with the conditions.”

