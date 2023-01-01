Matt Gray in buoyant mood after Sutton’s ‘best performance of the season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Matt Gray in buoyant mood after Sutton’s ‘best performance of the season’

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 6.28pm
Matt Gray’s side won again (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Matt Gray’s side won again (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Matt Gray could not have asked for a better festive period for Sutton after a 2-1 victory over neighbours AFC Wimbledon at Gander Green Lane.

The U’s capped off a fine week with three wins from as many games and now sit only three points off the League Two play-off positions after just one defeat in their last seven.

Will Randall opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Josh Davison’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

But Omar Bugiel pounced with 20 minutes to go to end the Dons’ brilliant 10-game unbeaten run in the league, which started after they lost at home to Sutton in October.

“I’m really pleased and it’s something I knew was possible at the start of the week,” said Gray.

“We started it with three points at Crawley and ground one out on Thursday night against Gillingham and I thought we were excellent today.

“We were outstanding, especially in that first half an hour, to get that nine out of nine.

“It was definitely our best performance of the season so far. It’s been so stop-start for us.

“To be sitting here now at the turn of the year on 35 points after the difficulties we’ve been through shows the great character we’ve got in the squad.

“It was frustrating we didn’t have the game out of sight in the first 30 minutes. We gave away a silly free-kick and it allowed them back into the game.

“We did everything right, some great football, some great movement and unfortunately we couldn’t capitalise with more goals in the first half.

“We defended everything well and it was a shame we couldn’t make it more up the other end.

“But it’s a brilliant three points for us and I’m really pleased with the week or so we’ve had.”

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson admitted his side were unrecognisable in the first half as their impressive unbeaten streak came to a bitter end at their local rivals.

And the former Charlton boss suggested the schedule played its part after a third game in a week.

He reflected: “We weren’t at our best today to be honest. I thought we were poor first half. We just didn’t show up and for the first half hour we looked off it and a bit leggy.

“We were just a yard short I thought. We weren’t the team I’ve seen in the previous 10 league games really and it’s disappointing.

“It’s disappointing it took us that long to get going. Perhaps it’s the tough schedule and maybe it’s a game too many in the legs.

“I didn’t recognise that first 30 minutes. We haven’t got the biggest of squads and that’s where we’re at.

“I’ve had to lean on a group of 13 or 14 players really to get us through. Perhaps that showed a little bit today.

“Ayoub Assal is ill and was a big miss. He went in from training yesterday because he was under the weather and worsened overnight. He wasn’t well enough to be involved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented