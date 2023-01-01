Tony Mowbray salutes in-form Ross Stewart after Sunderland draw at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Mowbray salutes in-form Ross Stewart after Sunderland draw at Blackpool

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 6.34pm
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has hailed the impact of forward Ross Stewart (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has hailed the impact of forward Ross Stewart (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray hailed the impact of forward Ross Stewart after the Scottish striker earned his side a point in a 1-1 draw at 10-man Blackpool.

Stewart’s ninth goal of the season cancelled out Shayne Lavery’s opener for the Seasiders to leave Michael Appleton’s side without a win in nine matches and 22nd in the Championship.

The point keeps Sunderland in the final play-off spot and Mowbray is thankful to have an injury-free Stewart at his disposal despite his frustrations at not taking all three points.

He said: “I’m pleased for Ross. We weren’t with him for three and a half or four months and just think about how many goals he would have scored if he’d have played all the games he missed.

“There would have been times where we didn’t perform to a level and he’d still score.

“I think back to the two 0-0 draws at home [against Preston and Blackpool] and with him on the pitch we’d have won them I’m sure.

“Those moments are gone now. He’s here and he’s scoring goals. Hopefully he’s enjoying playing in a team that’s creating chances for him.”

Stewart had a chance to win the match late on but could only head Amad Diallo’s cross wide from close range while Diallo and Stewart both struck the bar in the second half.

It meant the Black Cats returned to the north east disappointed with their point but Mowbray is pleased with the way his players have stepped up in their first season back in the second tier.

He added: “We didn’t kill them off like we probably should have done.

“I thought we dominated the last hour of the football match so much so that we’re disappointed in the dressing room we haven’t got all three points.

“We had some really high quality moments which should have been enough to win but we have to take a point and move on.

“To take seven points over this period is okay. We’re disappointed we never got nine but that’s maybe a touch greedy.

“I said to the lads they are a huge credit to the football club because it is a journey coming from League One into the Championship.”

While Sunderland left Bloomfield Road disappointed, Blackpool manager Michael Appleton was more than grateful for his side’s point.

It has been a tough time this term for the Tangerines, with just six wins from their 26 games, but Appleton believes this result will be valuable come the end of the season.

He said: “Hopefully it’s a precious point for us.

“I thought for 60 or 65 minutes we went toe-to-toe with them and it was a real good game. It was like a game of basketball really. We knew we had to be like that to make a game of it.

“It became difficult for us when they got the equaliser. The lads stood up to the pressure and defended excellently at times.

“I thought we deserved a point because of the way we defended and how we contributed in the first half.

“They are a top team. I’d arguably say they are the best side that’s been here this year.

“The athleticism, the dynamic of the front four, the way they move the ball and two-touch, it’s everything you want in terms of a balance of a team and a squad.”

