Darrell Clarke hails ‘very strong’ Port Vale mentality after late comeback win

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke hailed his side’s mentality after making a ‘great start to the new year’ with a late comeback victory at struggling Forest Green.

Rovers took a second-minute lead through Kyle McAllister’s first goal for the club and they held that advantage until the 86th minute when Mipo Odubeko levelled for Vale.

The visitors then took full advantage of 14 minutes of added time – largely due to a head injury suffered by Vale defender Lewis Cass – to grab a 3-1 win thanks to Ellis Harrison’s penalty and a clincher from Dennis Politic.

Clarke said: “It’s a great start to the new year. My only frustration was that we gave a team low in confidence a goal start.

“That’s 13 points we’ve taken after going behind this season which shows the mentality of the group is very good, very strong.

“I was very disappointed with the start, but we controlled large parts of the game and once we got back in it I thought we could go on and win.”

Vale substitute Cass was forced off with a head knock that saw the game stopped for eight minutes midway through the second half before he was carried off on a stretcher, but Clarke gave him a clean bill of health.

The Vale boss said: “Fortunately he’s alright and walking about. It probably just knocked some sense into him.”

Vale’s fightback saw Forest Green slump to a fourth consecutive league defeat and they now prop up the standings.

Rovers boss Ian Burchnall admitted hearing a section of the fans calling for his head was tough to take, saying: “My wife and kids were here last week and they were upset when they heard the calls – it’s not nice and it isn’t helping the players one bit. Quite frankly we need as much help as we can and that comes from the stands.

“I want the fans with us and put performances on the pitch that will hopefully turn things around.

“We were the better of the teams in the first half and we had two or three good chances and should be more clinical. Vale are a good side but I was disappointed that we conceded so late.

“The injury to their player was unfortunate in a good moment for us. The ref has to do it early and he didn’t and has apologised for halting the play when we were in a good position.”