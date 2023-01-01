Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill critical of referee after defeat to Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill critical of referee after defeat to Fleetwood

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 6.56pm
Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury had a man sent off (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury had a man sent off (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill was livid at referee Ross Joyce after a controversial first-half penalty began his team’s downfall in the 3-0 loss to Fleetwood.

Admiral Muskwe converted the 25th-minute spot-kick given for handball against Matthew Pennington which also brought about the defender’s dismissal.

Former Bohemians striker Promise Omochere doubled Fleetwood’s lead three minutes later with his first goal since moving from Ireland.

And the Cod Army wrapped up a first victory in three games when Chey Dunkley deflected a shot from ex-Salop star Josh Vela into his own net after 89 minutes.

Cotterill has seen three red cards for his players in three consecutive games, all ending in defeat.

“I thought the referee couldn’t wait to give a penalty,” said Cotterill. “He (Joyce) wanted to be the centre of attention.

“I don’t know why because he could just have booked him. We will be down as that team having red cards but we are not like that.

“They shot at Pennington’s arm. He hasn’t gone to move to save it or touch the ball away.

“It has hit him on the arm. But with this guy it was definitely going to be a penalty.

“The sending off rocked us all the way to half-time and we didn’t need the second goal to go in. That was key because with 10 men it was a mountain to climb.

“Had we got to half-time with only one goal in it, we would have been more encouraged. With 10 men in the second half we dominated the game. We were the only team playing football but our legs ran out on us.”

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was delighted by his team’s response to back-to-back defeats against Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.

And he made no apologies for a more robust and direct approach to return his team to winning ways.

“You can’t always be a nice footballing team, pretty on the eye,” said Brown. “So, today it was a change up. Do we go this way all the time? Maybe not.

“It depends on who we play against. If we have to go physical we have that in our locker. But if we want to play and control games we can do that as well.

“When we played Shrewsbury at the start of the season we were a nice footballing team but didn’t have any edge to us. Today we had that grit between our teeth. We did what they did to us.”

On the penalty flashpoint Brown added: “I have not seen it back but the lads say he almost caught the ball. So, it’s 100 per cent a penalty if I trust what they are saying.”

