Joey Barton confident of keeping hold of star striker Aaron Collins

Joey Barton is confident Bristol Rovers can keep hold of Aaron Collins after the Welshman produced another match-winning performance, with the Pirates boss valuing his star striker in the £5million bracket.

Collins opened the scoring in the 25th minute against Cheltenham and then set up Rovers’ second for strike partner Josh Coburn just before half-time in the 2-1 victory.

Collins’ goal was his 13th in the league this season, leaving him joint top of the division’s scoring charts, and led to Barton being quizzed on whether he will able to keep hold of the 25-year-old during the January transfer window.

“We want teams tapping at the door, it’s a sign of progression,” said Barton. “We’ve got contractual security. Aaron’s happy and I don’t think he wants to move in January. Good players don’t usually move in January.

“If Scott Twine moved for £5m from MK Dons last year then we’d be talking about the same sort of figures.

“He’s [Collins] a talisman for our team. He’ll improve and get to the Championship with us or he’ll join a team there.

“We’re lucky because he never misses a day’s training, doesn’t take penalties, and will pass to a player in a better position…”

Rovers saw out a spirited second-half showing from Cheltenham that included Alfie May scoring his sixth goal of the season, after he collected a stray pass from Rovers defender James Connolly and fired high into the net.

May also went close to an equaliser with an attempted chip over goalkeeper James Belshaw and a close-range volley.

Visiting boss Wade Elliott was furious that Rovers’ second goal was allowed to stand, arguing that Coburn was offside before netting.

“Their second goal was about six yards offside, it’s not even close,” Elliott said. “That’s not conjecture it’s a fact.

“Once we pulled a goal back in the second half I expected us to go on and equalise, as probably did everybody else. We had our chances but we just didn’t take them.”

Cheltenham saw centre-back Lewis Freestone carried off on a stretcher late on after suffering a knee injury.

Elliott said: “Lewis does not look good but it’s too early for a definite prognosis.

“It’s a knee injury – and if we lose him for any length of time it’ll be a real blow because he’s been great for us.”