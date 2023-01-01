Virgil van Dijk motivated to make most of ‘very crazy’ season with Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Virgil van Dijk motivated to make most of ‘very crazy’ season with Liverpool

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 10.32pm
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes they can still benefit from a “crazy” season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes they can still benefit from a “crazy” season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has not ruled out anything in this “crazy” season as he looks to make up for his World Cup disappointment.

The Netherlands captain said his country’s penalty shootout quarter-final exit at the hands of eventual winners Argentina has fuelled his desire to be successful for his club.

After the Reds’ Carabao Cup defence ended at Manchester City just before Christmas, a fourth successive Premier League victory – over Leicester on Friday – has moved Jurgen Klopp’s previously misfiring side to within six points of third-placed Newcastle with a match in hand.

Argentina’s players provocatively taunt the despondent Dutch after dumping the Netherlands out of the World Cup on penalties
Argentina’s players provocatively taunt the despondent Dutch after dumping the Netherlands out of the World Cup on penalties (Peter Byrne/PA)

They do, however, trail leaders Arsenal by 15 points and while Van Dijk accepts a title charge is not currently in their sights, there is plenty to play for heading into 2023 as the race for Champions League qualification heats up.

And after his disappointment in Qatar, his first major tournament, the Dutchman is determined to improve Liverpool’s fortunes.

“Obviously I had time to reflect. Things were disappointing in the end for us, that is also part of football and I know that,” said Van Dijk, who celebrates his his five-year anniversary at Anfield ahead of the trip to Brentford.

“I’ve lost quite a bit already so it was a tough couple of days but then it was about switching back towards the most important things in life – my wife and kids – so that was the case.

“It fuels me in any way, shape or form because I want to be successful with the Netherlands but it also motivated me here.

“We are quite some points behind Arsenal but the season could be a very crazy one, a very strange one.

“But we have to be realistic and we’re not thinking about the title at the moment.

“We have to focus on the game ahead of us, win games and then we’ll see. I am always motivated, I always want to win and I give everything each and every game.”

Having laboured to victory over Leicester, Liverpool are set to be boosted by the return of midfielder Fabinho, who missed the match to be at the birth of his first child.

New forward Cody Gakpo could technically be involved if the paperwork on his transfer is completed in time but he is more likely to be involved in the FA Cup next weekend.

Klopp has not ruled out further signings now the window is open but it currently appears unlikely and the manager admits they have to raise some cash before more deals can be done.

“I am now here seven years and it is every window is pretty much the same; we talk about these things as though money didn’t play a role,” Klopp said.

“It is never like this. We sign an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and then you read about the next player.

“We cannot play like Monopoly. Of course we cannot just spend and never could.

“It is a big part of my philosophy, working full of faith and trust with the players we have and not constantly telling them we need another player in the position.

“It is clear that you need real quality in all positions and two teams with the same level that you can rotate but people are surprised when we say we cannot start splashing the cash.

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp does not expect to move on many fringe players in January (Nick Potts/PA)

“If there is something we can do and that means right player and financial situation, we will do it.”

Asked whether any of his fringe players could be offloaded, he added: “That is a different situation, I don’t know.

“Nobody came to me and asked to leave the club, if that should be the case then I would listen but nobody came yet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented