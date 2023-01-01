Frank Lampard hoping Everton can give fans feel-good factor against Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frank Lampard hoping Everton can give fans feel-good factor against Brighton

By Press Association
January 1 2023, 10.36pm
Frank Lampard’s Everton host Brighton on Tuesday (Steven Paston/PA).
Frank Lampard's Everton host Brighton on Tuesday (Steven Paston/PA).

Frank Lampard is eager for Everton to deliver a feel-good factor at Goodison Park when they play Brighton on Tuesday after the late agony suffered in their last home game.

The Toffees’ first match since the World Cup saw them crash to a third successive Premier League defeat as they lost 2-1 at home to Wolves on Boxing Day, with Rayan Ait-Nouri scoring the visitors’ winner deep into stoppage time.

Everton subsequently held champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

And boss Lampard, whose side are a point above the relegation zone in 16th place, said when asked what the message was going into the Brighton match: “Same approach (as against City), mentality, work ethic, all those things, because I think they have to be standard in football.

“They will just look different, and it will look different against Brighton. But my message is also it’s a very good team that are coming to Goodison, a very good possession team who will play, who will stop the game, stay on the ball and move it from back to front. So we have to have a real work ethic and a discipline about our game, so we’ll look at that tactically with the players.

“But it’s about bringing a good feel to us now. I think the end of the Wolves game wasn’t a good feel in the stadium, and now hopefully the performance, the fans can see that game (against City), just being happy that we came and got the point.

“Can we get together and deliver that feeling in the stadium on Tuesday night, because it will be a really tough match.”

Midfielder Amadou Onana is suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season in the City game.

Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina will be assessed after missing Saturday’s match due to illness, while Michael Keane was set to have a scan having withdrawn from the matchday squad with a suspected knee issue.

Ellis Simms has been recalled from his loan at Sunderland, and Lampard said of the striker: “We’ll get him back in and it’s another attacking option.

“It’s good that he comes off a pretty positive loan at Sunderland. He has to come in and add and give competition, and we’ll see.”

