Football rumours: Man Utd and Chelsea prepare for Denzel Dumfries bidding war

What the papers say

Manchester United and Chelsea may enter a bidding war over 26-year-old Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, according to a report in the Express citing Italian journalist Marco Barzaghi. But it adds Tottenham may have an edge over both teams if they are willing to offer 23-year-old right-back Emerson Royal as part of their deal.

Chelsea are going ahead with more talks with Benfica over 21-year-old midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to Metro. The Argentinian was a star of the World Cup and has been pursued “aggressively” by the Blues.

Manchester United are following 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, who is out of contract in the summer, according to the Mail.

Marcus Thuram is out of contract in the summer (Nick Potts/PA)

And also at Old Trafford, the Mirror reports the Red Devils could move for a new goalkeeper in January after Newcastle recalled 33-year-old Martin Dubravka.

Social media round-up

Chelsea swoop for £33m France defender as Josko Gvardiol alternative https://t.co/iCq5khxr7h — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 2, 2023

Klopp on more signings after Gakpo: “If there’s something we can do in January which means right player & financial situation…then we will do it, but if not then we will not” 🔴 #LFC Midfield remain the focus but Liverpool insist they won’t pay €120m clause for Enzo Fernández. pic.twitter.com/73TF4tV050 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2023

Players to watch

Che Adams: Give Me Sport reports the 26-year-old Southampton forward is a target for Leeds and he is open to the move.

Kouadio Kone: The Newcastle target, a 21-year-old midfielder at Borussia Monchengladbach, has been linked to Paris St Germain, according to French publication Media Foot.